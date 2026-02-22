Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL: Tuskers Aim to Defend Home Turf Against Visiting Islanders

Kerala Blasters footballers in team huddle during the clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL 2025-26. KeralaBlasters/X

Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score Updates, ISL 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2025-26 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on February 22, Sunday. It’s the first home game of the season for the Kerala Blasters, and that will keep the fans excited for a solid performance at their den. After a tough 0-2 loss to the Mariners in the season opener, the hosts are desperate to secure their first points of the campaign in front of their passionate fans with a new tactical setup under David Catala. Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, arrive with momentum following a 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC and are looking to maintain their climb toward the top of the table. Coach Petr Kratky will be aware of the rest opposition has got between the two games. Check real-time updates and live score of the KBFC vs MCFC Indian Super League game with us.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Feb 2026, 06:21:34 pm IST Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 2 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country.

22 Feb 2026, 05:56:05 pm IST Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Match Details Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026 Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Kaloor), Kochi Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST