Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL: Tuskers Aim to Defend Home Turf Against Visiting Islanders

Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Check play-by-play updates of the KBFC vs MCFC ISL 2025-26 round 2 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi

Soubhagya Chatterjee
kerala blasters Vs mumbai city fc Indian Super League 2025-26 round 2 updates
Kerala Blasters footballers in team huddle during the clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL 2025-26. KeralaBlasters/X
Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score Updates, ISL 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2025-26 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on February 22, Sunday. It’s the first home game of the season for the Kerala Blasters, and that will keep the fans excited for a solid performance at their den. After a tough 0-2 loss to the Mariners in the season opener, the hosts are desperate to secure their first points of the campaign in front of their passionate fans with a new tactical setup under David Catala. Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, arrive with momentum following a 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC and are looking to maintain their climb toward the top of the table. Coach Petr Kratky will be aware of the rest opposition has got between the two games. Check real-time updates and live score of the KBFC vs MCFC Indian Super League game with us.
Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 2 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country.

Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Match Details

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Kaloor), Kochi

Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST

Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Hello All!

Greetings and welcome to our ISL live blog. Stay with us for the build-up and latest updates from the clash between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC.

