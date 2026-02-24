Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Windies Register Massive 107-Run Victory
The West Indies delivered a masterclass in power-hitting and spin at the Wankhede, crushing Zimbabwe by 107 runs in a historic Super 8 encounter. The Men in Maroon posted a gigantic 254/6, the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history, fueled by Shimron Hetmyer’s blistering 85. Zimbabwe’s spirited chase crumbled under the lights as Gudakesh Motie (4/28) spun a web, including a double-strike that left the Chevrons reeling at 147 all out. While Brian Bennett fought valiantly, the sheer scoreboard pressure proved insurmountable. This victory catapults the West Indies to the top of the table, ending Zimbabwe's unbeaten run. Catch some of the best visuals from the match below.
