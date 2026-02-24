Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Windies Register Massive 107-Run Victory

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, second from left, celebrates with teammates after their win against Zimbabwe during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

1/14 West Indies' Akeal Hosein celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





2/14 West Indies' Akeal Hosein, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





3/14 West Indies' Jason Holder, left, celebrates with Matthew Forde the wicket of Zimbabwe's Graeme Cremer during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





4/14 West Indies' Gudakesh Motie celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Tashinga Musekiwa during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





5/14 Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





6/14 Zimbabwe's Dion Myers bowled out by West Indies' Gudakesh Motie during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





7/14 West Indies' Akeal Hosein, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





8/14 West Indies' Matthew Forde celebrates with Shimron Hetmyer, right, the wicket of Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





9/14 Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





10/14 West Indies' Rovman Powell hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





11/14 West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





12/14 West Indies' Rovman Powell celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





13/14 West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





14/14 West Indies' captain Shai Hope hits a boundary during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





