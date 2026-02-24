Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Windies Register Massive 107-Run Victory

The West Indies delivered a masterclass in power-hitting and spin at the Wankhede, crushing Zimbabwe by 107 runs in a historic Super 8 encounter. The Men in Maroon posted a gigantic 254/6, the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history, fueled by Shimron Hetmyer’s blistering 85. Zimbabwe’s spirited chase crumbled under the lights as Gudakesh Motie (4/28) spun a web, including a double-strike that left the Chevrons reeling at 147 all out. While Brian Bennett fought valiantly, the sheer scoreboard pressure proved insurmountable. This victory catapults the West Indies to the top of the table, ending Zimbabwe's unbeaten run. Catch some of the best visuals from the match below.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup super 8 match-Shimron Hetmyer
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, second from left, celebrates with teammates after their win against Zimbabwe during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup super 8 match-Akeal Hosein
West Indies' Akeal Hosein celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup super 8 match-Akeal Hosein
West Indies' Akeal Hosein, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup super 8 match-Jason Holder
West Indies' Jason Holder, left, celebrates with Matthew Forde the wicket of Zimbabwe's Graeme Cremer during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup super 8 match-Gudakesh Motie
West Indies' Gudakesh Motie celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Tashinga Musekiwa during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup super 8 match-Sikandar Raza
Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup super 8 match-Dion Myers
Zimbabwe's Dion Myers bowled out by West Indies' Gudakesh Motie during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup super 8 match-Akeal Hosein
West Indies' Akeal Hosein, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup super 8 match-Matthew Forde
West Indies' Matthew Forde celebrates with Shimron Hetmyer, right, the wicket of Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup super 8 match-Blessing Muzarabani
Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup super 8 match-Rovman Powell
West Indies' Rovman Powell hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup super 8 match-Shimron Hetmyer
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup super 8 match-Rovman Powell
West Indies' Rovman Powell celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup super 8 match- Shimron Hetmyer
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup super 8 match-Shai Hope
West Indies' captain Shai Hope hits a boundary during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
