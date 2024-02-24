NZ Vs AUS: Kiwis Dealt A Huge Blow As Devon Conway Is Ruled Out Of Third T20I

New Zealand's dashing opening batter Devon Conway has withdrawn from the third and final T20I against Australia after suffering an injury to his left thumb, he sustained while wicket-keeping in the second T20I on Friday. (More Cricket News)
The BlackCaps have roped in Tim Seifert as Conway's replacement, who will return to Wellington to see a hand specialist to ascertain the extent of his injury. Seifert, who himself was ruled out pre-series with a torn-abductor, passed a late fitness test and will be with the New Zealand squad for the Sunday's final T20I in Auckland's Eden Park.
Furthermore, Kiwis coach Gary Stead also revealed that star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra's left knee injury would be monitored over the next 24 hours and a decision would be made for his availability on Sunday.
New Zealand are 0-2 down in the three-match series against Australia and will look to play for pride when the two sides lock horns in the third and final T20I at Eden Park on Sunday.