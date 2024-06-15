Cricket

New Zealand Vs Uganda Match Report, T20 World Cup: Kiwis Earn Big Consolation Win

Trent Boult (2/7) and Tim Southee (3/4) helped bowl Uganda out for just 40 runs. New Zealand batters then knocked off the target in 5.2 overs, taking the BlackCaps to their first win of ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Tim Southee dismisses Miyaji Juma, New Zealand vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match 32, AP photo
Tim Southee celebrates after dismissing Miyaji Juma during the New Zealand vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Trinidad. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

New Zealand came up with a ruthless performance to register a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Uganda in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Trinidad on Saturday, June 15. (Highlights | Full Coverage)

Experienced seamers Trent Boult (2/7) and Tim Southee (3/4) were the wreckers-in-chief as Uganda were bowled out for just 40 runs in 18.4 overs. The score missed the lowest total in the T20 World Cup by just one run. Uganda had been bowled out for the joint-lowest team total of 39 against West Indies last week.

In response, Kiwi opener Devon Conway (22 not out off 15 balls) propelled New Zealand's first win of the tournament as the BlackCaps knocked off the target in 5.2 overs. Having lost their first two games to Afghanistan and hosts West Indies, New Zealand finished outside of the semi-finals for the first time in 10 years.

West Indies thrashed Uganda. - null
WI Vs UGA: Uganda Equal Worst-Ever T20 World Cup Score In Defeat To West Indies - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

"It was obviously a pretty clinical performance, nice to get a win. Extremely disappointed to play ourselves out of the tournament," player of the match Southee said.

"You look at the side, plenty of experience and we were not at our best in the first two games. We have a proud record in World Cups in the last 10 years and it has now come to an end," he added.

Debutants Uganda could not go beyond the 80-run mark in the tournament and concluded with three losses and a win. "It has been a wonderful experience for us. Obviously, being here first time at this level, just the exposure to the quality players... it has done wonders for the game back home. The whole country has been following our progress, staying up late to watch games. Hopefully, it is a platform we can build on," Uganda captain Brian Masaba said.

"I have tried to interact as much as I can with the top players, trying to pick their brain. Asking questions like what they did to get better. We are looking forward to what happens next for us, and hopefully this can help get it done," he added.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Kiwis had already been knocked out of the competition and played this match for pride.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (WK), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Uganda: Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Fred Achelam (WK), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta.

New Zealand will next face Papua New Guinea in Tarouba on June 17, while Uganda conclude their journey in the tournament here as the game against New Zealand was their last group-stage match.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 8 Suspects, 48 Hours & Encounters: How Noida Police Nabbed Accused Persons After Shootout
  2. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes 1st Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Delhi Heatwave To Continue
  3. Prashant Kishor On Why He Criticises Former Colleague Nitish Kumar Now: 'Touched Modi's Feet...'
  4. RSS Junks 'Rumours Of Rift' With BJP; Member Praises Party Day After 'Arrogance' Remark | Who Said What
  5. Dhanbad: Passengers Jump Off Train Over Bomb Rumours, 3 Run Over By Another Train On Adjoining Track
Entertainment News
  1. Raveena Tandon Sends Rs 100 Crore Defamation Notice To Man For Sharing Road Rage Video And Alleging She Was Drunk
  2. Dalljiet Kaur Secures Stay Order From Nairobi City Court Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel
  3. How Deepika Padukone Has Become The Box-Office Queen
  4. ‘Janet Planet’: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler And Annie Baker Charm The Audiences At New York Premiere – View Pics
  5. Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday With Much Fanfare – View Pics
Sports News
  1. New Zealand Vs Uganda Match Report, T20 World Cup: Kiwis Earn Big Consolation Win
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sumit Nagal To Take Court For Perugia Challengers Semi-Finals
  3. Copa America 2024 Preview: Mexico March For Fresh Start With New Players In Absence Of Stars
  4. Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Highlights: NEP Fall One Run Short Of Historic Win In Unbelievable Finish
  5. Copa America 2024 Preview: Brazil's Hope Rest On Youngs, More Unknowns Than Knowns
World News
  1. Why Is Juneteenth Important For Americans? Why Is It Celebrated As Freedom Day Or Emancipation Day?
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa Returns As South Africa's President For 2nd Term, Nation To Get Its First Coalition Govt
  3. Pope Francis Meets Over 100 Comedians At Vatican: 'You Also Make God Smile'
  4. Zelenskyy Rejects Putin's Peace Offer, Says It Looks More Like An 'Ultimatum'; Compares Russian President To Hitler
  5. G7 2024: Modi Meets Meloni, Biden, Brings Focus On AI; Nation Leaders' Support To Kyiv, Fuss Over 'Abortion' | Key Details
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!