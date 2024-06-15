New Zealand came up with a ruthless performance to register a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Uganda in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Trinidad on Saturday, June 15. (Highlights | Full Coverage)
Experienced seamers Trent Boult (2/7) and Tim Southee (3/4) were the wreckers-in-chief as Uganda were bowled out for just 40 runs in 18.4 overs. The score missed the lowest total in the T20 World Cup by just one run. Uganda had been bowled out for the joint-lowest team total of 39 against West Indies last week.
In response, Kiwi opener Devon Conway (22 not out off 15 balls) propelled New Zealand's first win of the tournament as the BlackCaps knocked off the target in 5.2 overs. Having lost their first two games to Afghanistan and hosts West Indies, New Zealand finished outside of the semi-finals for the first time in 10 years.
"It was obviously a pretty clinical performance, nice to get a win. Extremely disappointed to play ourselves out of the tournament," player of the match Southee said.
"You look at the side, plenty of experience and we were not at our best in the first two games. We have a proud record in World Cups in the last 10 years and it has now come to an end," he added.
Debutants Uganda could not go beyond the 80-run mark in the tournament and concluded with three losses and a win. "It has been a wonderful experience for us. Obviously, being here first time at this level, just the exposure to the quality players... it has done wonders for the game back home. The whole country has been following our progress, staying up late to watch games. Hopefully, it is a platform we can build on," Uganda captain Brian Masaba said.
"I have tried to interact as much as I can with the top players, trying to pick their brain. Asking questions like what they did to get better. We are looking forward to what happens next for us, and hopefully this can help get it done," he added.
Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Kiwis had already been knocked out of the competition and played this match for pride.
Playing XIs
New Zealand: Devon Conway (WK), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
Uganda: Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Fred Achelam (WK), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta.
New Zealand will next face Papua New Guinea in Tarouba on June 17, while Uganda conclude their journey in the tournament here as the game against New Zealand was their last group-stage match.
(With PTI inputs)