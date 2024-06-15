Welcome to our live coverage of match 32 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between New Zealand and Uganda at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, Tarouba (West Indies) on Saturday, June 15. The Kiwis have already been knocked out of the competition and are playing for pride today. Their opponents Uganda, too, are out of Super 8 reckoning and will relish the exposure against a top-class side. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NZ vs UGA match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Full Coverage)