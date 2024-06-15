Cricket

New Zealand Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Live Updates: BlackCaps Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

The 32nd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 pits New Zealand against Uganda at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, Tarouba (West Indies) on Saturday, June 15. The Kiwis have already been knocked out of the competition and are playing for pride today. Their opponents Uganda, too, are out of Super 8 reckoning and will relish the exposure against a top-class side. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NZ vs UGA match at T20 WC 2024, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
15 June 2024
15 June 2024
New Zealand lost their previous T20 World Cup 2024 match against West Indies. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

New Zealand Vs Uganda Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 32

Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NZ vs UGA match at T20 WC 2024, right here.

Toss Update

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (WK), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Uganda: Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Fred Achelam (WK), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta.

  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!