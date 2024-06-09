Cricket

WI Vs UGA: Uganda Equal Worst-Ever T20 World Cup Score In Defeat To West Indies - Data Debrief

Uganda, one of the T20 World Cup debutants, lasted just 12 overs, as they matched the Netherlands (vs Sri Lanka in 2014) for the lowest-ever total in the tournament

West Indies thrashed Uganda.
info_icon

Uganda made T20 World Cup history as they were bowled out for only 39 runs by West Indies in Guyana. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

The T20 World Cup debutants lasted just 12 overs, as they matched the Netherlands (v Sri Lanka in 2014) for the lowest-ever total in the tournament.

It was a convincing, 134-run victory for tournament co-hosts West Indies, who have won both of their matches and are second in Group C behind Afghanistan.

Batting first, the Windies posted 173-5. Johnson Charles was their top scorer with 44 runs from 42 balls, while Andre Russell plundered an unbeaten 30 that included six fours.

Akeal Hosein swiftly set about dismantling Uganda's batting line-up, with Juma Miyagi the only player to reach double figures for the minnows.

Data Debrief: Career highlight for Hosein

Hosein was the star of the show for the Windies, with his career-best bowling figures of 5-11.

That made him the first West Indies bowler to take five wickets in a match at the T20 World Cup.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi To Begin Historic Third Term Today; Kharge To Attend, TMC Skips
  2. Jammu Jeweller Crafted Lotus Flower In Silver For Modi On Becoming PM For Third Term
  3. Watch: 2 Airplanes Take Off, Land In Same Runway Within A Minute In Mumbai Airport; DGCA Probes Incident
  4. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  5. Kangana Slap Row: Farmer Outfits Take Out March In Support Of CISF Woman Constable
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Heeramandi’ Actor Taha Shah Badussha Recalls Running Behind Karan Johar’s Car: He Was Kind To Give Me His Number
  2. 'Munjya' Box Office Collection Day 2: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore On Its First Saturday
  3. Katrina Kaif Dismisses Pregnancy Rumours As She Returns To Mumbai After A Long Vacation In London
  4. Deepika Padukone Is The ‘Hope’ In New ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Poster, Ranveer Singh Calls Her 'Stunner'
  5. Venkat Prabhu Sends Best Wishes To His Brother Premgi Amaren As He Gets Married To Indhu; See Pics
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Showdown Highlights Super Sunday
  2. Canadian Grand Prix: Mercedes F1 In The Sweet Spot, Claims Russell After Taking Pole
  3. Canadian GP, F1 Qualifying: George Russell Takes Pole Ahead Of Max Verstappen - In Pics
  4. WI Vs UGA: Uganda Equal Worst-Ever T20 World Cup Score In Defeat To West Indies - Data Debrief
  5. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Who Said What Ahead Of The Marquee Match?
World News
  1. Giant Fish Washes Ashore In Oregon, Turns Out To Be Rare Hoodwinker
  2. Florida Gulf Coast On Alert, Multiple Shark Attacks Prompt Warnings For Beachgoers
  3. Age is Just a Number. See How Joan Payden Built A $700 Million Fortune At 92
  4. EU Elections 2024: Super Sunday For Europe As 21 Nations Vote On Last Day Of Polls
  5. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses His Honorary Degree Awarded By Howard University Following Abuse Allegations
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi To Begin Historic Third Term Today; Kharge To Attend, TMC Skips
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown