Welcome to our live coverage of match 18 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between West Indies and Uganda at the Providence Stadium in Guyana (West Indies) on Sunday, June 9. For the rest of the world, it may be a clash between an Associate team and a Full-Member nation, but for Uganda, it is a chance to take on their role models. Several members of Brian Masaba's team idolize West Indian players - the 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga had named his son Pollard after the hard-hitting all-rounder. As for West Indies, it is an opportunity to extend their T20I winning streak to six games and strengthen the claim to a Super 8 spot. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the WI vs UGA match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)