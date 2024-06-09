Cricket

West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Can Masaba's Men Topple Their 'Heroes'?

The 18th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 pits West Indies against Uganda at the Providence Stadium in Guyana (West Indies) on Sunday, June 9. Brian Masaba's men will be relishing the chance to take on some of their role models. As for West Indies, it is an opportunity to extend their T20I winning streak to six games and strengthen the claim to a Super 8 spot. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the WI vs UGA match at T20 WC 2024, right here

B
Bhuvan Gupta
8 June 2024
8 June 2024
West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets in their opening T20 World Cup 2024 match. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Super 8 Qualification Scenario

Uganda are playing their third match of the tournament and with one win (over Papua New Guinea) and one loss (against Afghanistan), face a must-win scenario today. As for West Indies, a win in the opener against PNG means Rovman Powell's side comes into this game without the worries of elimination hanging over their heads just yet.

Squads

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Pate.

West Indies Vs Uganda Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 18

For the rest of the world, it may be a clash between an Associate team and a Full-Member nation, but for Uganda, it is a chance to take on their role models. Several members of Brian Masaba's team idolize West Indian players - the 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga had named his son Pollard after the hard-hitting all-rounder. As for West Indies, it is an opportunity to extend their T20I winning streak to six games and strengthen the claim to a Super 8 spot.

