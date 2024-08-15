Cricket

New Zealand Central Contract: Devon Conway, Finn Allen Opt Out To Focus On Franchise Cricket

While Devon Conway is a central figure for Chennai Super Kings, the 25-year-old Finn Allen is not a regular in the IPL circuit

devon conway in csk X
Devon Conway missed the IPL 2024 for Chennai Super Kings due to injury. Photo: X | Chennai Super Kings
info_icon

Top-order batters Devon Conway and Finn Allen on Thursday turned down New Zealand central contracts to pursue a career in franchise cricket, announced the country’s cricket board. (More Cricket News)

However, Conway will be available for New Zealand’s international assignments through a casual agreement similar to the one Kane Williamson signed with NZC recently.

It means that Conway will play international matches unless they do not overlap his franchise commitments.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank New Zealand Cricket for their support through this process,” Conway said in a video posted by Blackcaps on 'X'.

“Playing for the Black Caps is still the pinnacle for me and I’m hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and winning games of international cricket.”

File photo of New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell. - ICC
Pakistan Vs New Zealand T20Is: Finn Allen, Adam Milne Injured - Check Updated Squad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, Conway said the decision to opt out of the central contract was taken in the best interest of his family.

“The decision to move away from a central playing contract isn’t one I’ve taken lightly, but I believe it is the best for me and my family at this present time,” he added.

Recently, Williamson decided to skip the white ball series against Sri Lanka in January to play in the SA20. Pacers Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson also have a similar understanding with the NZC.

“We're delighted with Devon's decision to commit to the Blackcaps - he's a quality player who's made a strong contribution to the team over the past few years," said NZC chief executive Scott Weenink.

“In the current environment it's important to have flexibility in our system to navigate some of the challenges posed by franchise cricket - and this is another example of how we're working hard to retain our best players,” he said.

While Conway is a central figure for Chennai Super Kings, the 25-year-old Allen is not a regular in the IPL circuit.

But he has other avenues such as stints with the likes of San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket (MLC) and for both Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix in ‘The Hundred’ in England.

