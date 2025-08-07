ZIM Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1: Matt Henry Puts New Zealand In Control Against Zimbabwe

Matt Henry took a five-fer against Zimbabwe on day one.
New Zealand dominated on day one of their second Test against Zimbabwe thanks to the brilliant bowling of Matt Henry and Zakary Foulkes. 

Henry took his second five-wicket haul of the series as he put up figures of 5-40, while debutant Foulkes (4-38) rattled through Zimbabwe's middle order to bowl them out for 125. 

Brendan Taylor was the highest scorer for the hosts, adding 44 to their first innings total on his return to the Test side, though it proved in vain in Bulawayo. 

An unbeaten knock of 33 from 54 balls from Tafadzwa Tsiga threatened to counter-attack the New Zealand attack, but his Zimbabwe team-mates were unable to back him up. 

Devon Conway (79 not out) and Will Young (74) wasted no time with the bat, putting together an opening-wicket stand of 162 before the latter was bowled by Trevor Gwandu. 

The Black Caps ended the day 49 runs ahead on 174-1, with Jacob Duffy (eight not out) returning to the crease alongside Conway to start the second day. 

Data Debrief: Henry leading the attack

After starring in the first Test, Henry caused Zimbabwe all kinds of problems again on Thursday to take his tally in the series to 14 at an average of 9.28. 

He will now see himself as one of the leaders in New Zealand's bowling department, taking over from the likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult. 

Henry has now taken 134 Test wickets in 32 matches in the longest format, putting him ninth on the all-time list of wicket-takers for New Zealand in Tests. 

But the New Zealand talisman was backed up by his batters. Indeed, Conway and Young's partnership was the first time the Black Caps had surpassed 150 runs in their opening wicket stand since December 2022, when Conway and Tom Latham managed 183 against Pakistan. 

