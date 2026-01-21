India Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: See Best Photos From Nagpur’s VCA Stadium
India clash with New Zealand in the 1st T20I at Nagpur’s Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium today, kicking off a five-match series. New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first, giving India a chance to set the pace early. Captain Suryakumar Yadav lead the side, while Ishan Kishan, fresh off a brilliant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, is confirmed at No. 3. With India in strong form ahead of their World Cup defence, all eyes will be on how they start this series.
