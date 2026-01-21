India Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: See Best Photos From Nagpur’s VCA Stadium

India clash with New Zealand in the 1st T20I at Nagpur’s Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium today, kicking off a five-match series. New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first, giving India a chance to set the pace early. Captain Suryakumar Yadav lead the side, while Ishan Kishan, fresh off a brilliant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, is confirmed at No. 3. With India in strong form ahead of their World Cup defence, all eyes will be on how they start this series.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand India T20 Cricket
New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner, right, and India's captain Suryakumar Yadav pose with the winners trophy ahead of the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
1/7
India New Zealand T20 Cricket Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/7
New Zealand vs India: 1st T20I
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Sanju Samson during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/7
New Zealand India T20 Cricket Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/7
India vs New Zealand: 1st T20I Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/7
New Zealand India T20 Cricket Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav bats during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/7
Indias Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring fifty
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/7
India and New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket Match-Hardik Pandya
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls Short Of Century

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Shamar Joseph Strikes | AFG 13/1 (2)

  3. Scotland To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Decline India World Cup Travel

  4. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  5. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Highlights: Sabalenka Into 3rd Round; Yuki Bhambri Advances in Doubles

  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Alexandre Muller Highlights, Australian Open 2026: World No.3 Books Norrie Showdown In Round Three

  3. AUS Open 2026: Alcaraz Sees Off Hanfmann In Second Round

  4. AUS Open 2026: Gauff Dispatches Danilovic In Formidable Fashion

  5. Maria Sakkari Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open 2026: Teenager Storms Into Second Round With Emphatic Win

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

  2. Voices From Prison: 'In Jail, I Measured Time From One Court Date to Another'

  3. Caste Organisations Teaming Up Exposes Congress Fault-Lines In Kerala

  4. From Forest To Prison, When Security Laws Criminalise Adivasi Resistance

  5. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

  2. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  3. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  4. EU, India On Verge Of Historic Free Trade Agreement, Says Ursula Von Der Leyen

  5. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins