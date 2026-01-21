India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 1st T20I: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India face New Zealand in 1st T20I on 21 January at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Kristian Clarke debuts for NZ; India missing Iyer, Rana, Bishnoi, Kuldeep; series a warm-up ahead of T20 World Cup
India face New Zealand in 1st T20I on 21 January at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.
New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.
New Zealand have handed Kristian Clarke his T20I debut, slotting him into a pace attack that also features Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy.
For India, Shreyas Iyer, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, and Kuldeep Yadav miss out. The Kiwis come into this five-match T20 series on the back of a 2–1 ODI series win, looking to carry that momentum forward.
India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Playing XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.