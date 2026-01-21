India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 1st T20I: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Check the toss update and playing XIs for the first T20 International between IND and NZ on Wednesday, 21 January, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium

India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 1st T20I: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 1st T20I: NZ to bowl first. Photo: X/@BCCI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face New Zealand in 1st T20I on 21 January at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

  • New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl

  • Kristian Clarke debuts for NZ; India missing Iyer, Rana, Bishnoi, Kuldeep; series a warm-up ahead of T20 World Cup

India face New Zealand in 1st T20I on 21 January at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.

New Zealand have handed Kristian Clarke his T20I debut, slotting him into a pace attack that also features Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy.

For India, Shreyas Iyer, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, and Kuldeep Yadav miss out. The Kiwis come into this five-match T20 series on the back of a 2–1 ODI series win, looking to carry that momentum forward.

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field first against India.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics.

