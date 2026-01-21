India Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: IND Eye Win Against NZ

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Pitch Report
The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium pitch in Nagpur is expected to favour spinners with its slightly slow and tacky nature. First-innings scores often cross 160, making it a moderate-scoring venue.
It is a red-soil surface, so pacers may find movement and bounce with the new ball, but conditions gradually slow down, bringing the spinners and variation bowlers into play. Spinners can influence the middle overs, given the boundaries are bigger than most Indian venues.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Streaming Info
New Zealand's entire white-ball tour of India, including the five-match T20I series, will be aired live on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Hello!
Hello and welcome!
We’re back with another live blog and it’s India back in action. Ishan Kishan makes his return and there’s plenty more in the spotlight too. With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, every moment here matters. Stay tuned for live updates.