India Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: IND Eye Win Against NZ

India Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan's IND comeback.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: hello and welcome to our live coverage of first T20 International between IND and NZ on Wednesday, 21 January, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. India begin their five-match series against New Zealand in Nagpur today, their final T20 assignment before defending the World Cup title, with form firmly on their side after dominating bilateral series in recent times. All eyes will be on captain Suryakumar Yadav and the inclusion of Ishan Kishan, fresh from a superb Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, who has been confirmed to bat at No. 3 in the opener. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Jan 2026, 06:14:27 pm IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Pitch Report The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium pitch in Nagpur is expected to favour spinners with its slightly slow and tacky nature. First-innings scores often cross 160, making it a moderate-scoring venue. It is a red-soil surface, so pacers may find movement and bounce with the new ball, but conditions gradually slow down, bringing the spinners and variation bowlers into play. Spinners can influence the middle overs, given the boundaries are bigger than most Indian venues.

21 Jan 2026, 05:43:57 pm IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Streaming Info New Zealand's entire white-ball tour of India, including the five-match T20I series, will be aired live on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.