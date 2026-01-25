India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Beat Black Caps By 8 Wickets To Clinch Series

India sealed the five‑match T20I series against New Zealand with an eight-wicket win in the third T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Sunday. Powered by Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue chased down New Zealand's 153/9 in just 10 overs. Opting to bowl first, India restricted the Black Caps through Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket spell. He was assisted by wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/18) and all‑rounder Hardik Pandya (2/23). Glenn Phillips top-scored for the visitors with 48. In reply, India lost Sanju Samson for a golden duck and Ishan Kishan for 28, but the chase was dominated by Abhishek Sharma (68 off 20) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26). Their unbeaten 102‑run stand off 40 balls sealed victory with 60 balls to spare.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India New Zealand Cricket
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and India's Abhishek Sharma celebrate after winning the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
1/12
Indias captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half century during the third T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half century during the third T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/12
Indias captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the third T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/12
Indias Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring fifty runs
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/12
India New Zealand T20 Cricket Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/12
India New Zealand T20 Cricket Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India/ | Photo: AP/Anupam .ath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/12
Indias Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of New Zealands captain Mitchell Santner
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/12
New Zealands captain Mitchell Santner plays a shot
New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/12
New Zealands Daryl Mitchell plays a shot
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/12
New Zealands Glenn Phillips plays a shot
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/12
New Zealands Mark Chapman plays a shot
New Zealand's Mark Chapman plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/12
New Zealand India T20 Cricket Hardik Pandya
India's Hardik Pandya takes the catch to dismiss New Zealand's Devon Conway during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/12
New Zealand India T20 Cricket
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, third left, and Hardik Pandya, second right, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Hits Second Fastest Fifty By An Indian, Narrowly Misses Mentor's Mark

  2. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Harshit Rana Owns Devon Conway Again, Dismisses Him For Fifth Time On The Ongoing Tour

  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya Stuns Guwahati With Diving Catch To Dismiss Conway – Watch

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Still Awaiting Government Nod Despite Naming Squad, Says Mohsin Naqvi

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group D: Mumbai Reach QF With Bonus-Point Win; J&K Drew Against Puducherry To Retain KO Hopes

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Elina Svitolina Ends Mirra Andreeva's Campaign; Ukrainian Set To Face Coco Gauff In Quarters

  2. Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Sets Grand Slam Record, Coco Gauff Moves Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Set For Record-Setting Quarter-Final Appearance After Jakub Mensik's Withdrawal

  4. Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva, Australian Open: Ukrainian Sets Up Coco Gauff QF Clash

  5. Alex de Minaur Vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2026: Home Favourite Cruises Into Quarter-Finals

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: ‘Women’s Household Culture Holds Real History of Hindi Heartland’

  2. Couple Jump from Second Floor to Escape Harassment by Hindu Outfit Members

  3. EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List After Supreme Court Order

  4. Stalin Says No Place For Hindi In Tamil Nadu

  5. Literary Festivals In India: Connection, Orality, Inclusion

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. US Sees Path To Lift India Tariffs As Russian Oil Buys Drop

  2. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

  3. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

  4. WEF Ends In Davos With Global Warnings, India As Bright Spot

  5. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley