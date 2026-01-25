India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Beat Black Caps By 8 Wickets To Clinch Series
India sealed the five‑match T20I series against New Zealand with an eight-wicket win in the third T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Sunday. Powered by Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue chased down New Zealand's 153/9 in just 10 overs. Opting to bowl first, India restricted the Black Caps through Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket spell. He was assisted by wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/18) and all‑rounder Hardik Pandya (2/23). Glenn Phillips top-scored for the visitors with 48. In reply, India lost Sanju Samson for a golden duck and Ishan Kishan for 28, but the chase was dominated by Abhishek Sharma (68 off 20) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26). Their unbeaten 102‑run stand off 40 balls sealed victory with 60 balls to spare.
