IND Vs NZ 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Forced To Abort Scoop After Lockie Ferguson Delivers Dangerous Beamer - Video

Suryakumar Yadav survives Lockie Ferguson high full toss scare in India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, reaches 3000 runs milestone and blasts 26 ball fifty

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • Lockie Ferguson bowled a high full toss no ball, Suryakumar Yadav hit the deck avoiding it

  • Ferguson apologized instantly after the scare

  • Suryakumar achieved the 3000-run milestone in T20I and also smashed a 26 ball fifty

The fifth T20I between India and New Zealand has the feel of a high-tempo finish, with both sides looking to sign off the series with momentum. The contest is being played in Thiruvananthapuram and the stadium is jam-packed.

In a format where margins are thin, brief flashes of drama can suddenly shift attention. One such moment arrived early in India’s innings, briefly halting play and drawing concerned looks before things settled back into rhythm as India skipper Suryakuamr yadav was seen falling to the ground while batting.

Ferguson no ball scare jolts Suryakumar Yadav

A high full toss from Lockie Ferguson slipped out and climbed awkwardly toward Suryakumar Yadav, who was shaping for an improvised scoop. The India skipper had to drop to the surface to avoid contact, with the delivery called a no ball. Ferguson immediately walked in to apologize, a quick act of sportsmanship that eased the tension.

While it was a quite tense moment for the India skipper and the team as well, commentators and few social media users found the incident funny because of the way Suryakumar fell to the ground, sparking hilarious reactions from the fans.

Suryakumar Yadav 3000 T20I runs milestone and 26 ball fifty

India captain Suryakumar Yadav came into the series with a poor form. However, the star batter found his form back which is a great news for the Indian, especially ahead of the T20 World Cup which is starting on February 7.

The right-handed batter smashed a 26-ball fifty and departed after scoring 63 runs. During the innings, the star batter also crossed the 3,000-run mark in T20Is and became the fastest to do so in terms of balls faced, taking only 1,822 deliveries to achieve the milestone.

Published At:
