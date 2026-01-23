IND Vs NZ Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch India Vs New Zealand Match On TV And Online?

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
IND vs NZ T20I: India won
Indian players celebrate after their win in the first T20 cricket match against New Zealand in Nagpur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • India take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I match today

  • The Men In Blue lead the five-match series 1-0

  • Live streaming and timing details listed below

India will lock horns against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I match as they look to extend their series lead in Raipur on Friday, January 23, 2026. The hosts lead the five-match series 1-0.

Men In Blue put up a magnificent batting display led by the indomitable Abhishek Sharma as they posted a mammoth 238/7 with the BlackCaps coming up short by 48 runs in Vidarbha.

The Indian team management will want their skipper Suryakumar Yadav to score some runs whereas Jasprit Bumrah get back into form with the ball. As for the visitors, they will be longing for a fine start on a decent batting track.

India might want to go with the same playing XI in the 2nd T20I whereas expect some changes from the BlackCaps, who are looking to level the series.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Match: Live Streaming

When does the 2nd India vs New Zealand T20I match take place?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Friday, January 23, 2026 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The match will start at 7pm IST with the toss scheduled at 6:30pm IST.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on streaming and broadcast?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports network.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Match: Squads

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics.

Published At:
