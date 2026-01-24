India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Get match prediction and head-to-head records ahead of the third T20 International between IND and NZ to be played on Sunday, 25 January, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary
  • India take on New Zealand for the 3rd T20I on Sunday, January 25

  • India are leading the five-match T20 series 2-0

  • Check the match prediction and head-to-head win/loss record

India and New Zealand meet in the third T20 International of their five-match series on 25 January 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, with India firmly in control after winning the first two games.

The hosts kicked off the series with a commanding 48-run victory in the opening T20I in Nagpur, powered by a big innings from Abhishek Sharma and a strong bowling effort that kept New Zealand under pressure.

India then extended their advantage in the second match in Raipur, chasing down 209 with seven wickets and plenty of overs to spare, thanks to standout knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

Having taken a 2-0 lead, India will look to seal the series with a third straight win, while New Zealand must regroup and find answers if they are to stay alive. Conditions in Guwahati should suit batters, and both teams might tweak their lineups as they fine-tune combinations ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Head-To-Head Twenty20 Internationals Record

Total matches - 27

India Wins - 17

New Zealand Wins - 10

No Results - 0

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Match Prediction

India head into the 3rd T20I with a slight edge after performing more consistently in the series so far, particularly with their top order contributing steadily. New Zealand have been competitive in phases but need a more complete effort with both bat and ball to shift momentum. Conditions in Guwahati are generally good for batting, which could keep the contest close. According to prediction models, India hold about a 75% win probability, while New Zealand stand at 25%, indicating favourites on paper but not ruling out an upset.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

