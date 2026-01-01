India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

India take on New Zealand for the 4th T20I on Wednesday, January 28
India are leading the five-match T20 series 3-0
Check the match prediction and head-to-head win/loss record
India and New Zealand clash in the 4th T20I of their five-match series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam after India have already taken a commanding 3–0 lead.
The hosts dominated the recent third T20I, with a spectacular batting display and clinical bowling helping them seal the series early. With the contest now effectively about momentum and fine-tuning ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, India are looking to continue their winning form while rotating the squad where needed.
Visakhapatnam’s surface is expected to be balanced, offering good run-scoring opportunities while also assisting bowlers who can exploit variable bounce and turn, making it a fitting venue for both teams to test combinations. India have enjoyed success here in past T20Is and will aim to leverage home advantage to stay unbeaten in the series.
New Zealand, despite losing the series so far, have been boosted by the return of reinforcements like James Neesham and Lockie Ferguson, and will be eager to claim their first win to build confidence before the World Cup. Key matchups, such as India’s powerful top order versus New Zealand’s bowling attack, could decide the flow of the game.
India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Head-To-Head Twenty20 Internationals Record
Total matches - 28
India Wins - 18
New Zealand Wins - 10
No Results - 0
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Match Prediction
India head into the 4th T20I as clear favourites after dominating the series and enjoying home conditions in Visakhapatnam. Prediction models heavily back India, giving them roughly a 78% win chance, compared to 22% for New Zealand. India’s batting depth and spin options suit the surface, while New Zealand will need early wickets and a sharper all-round effort to pull off an upset.