India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Get match prediction and head-to-head records ahead of the fourth T20 International between IND and NZ to be played on Wednesday, 28 January, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, greets India's Abhishek Sharma as he scores fifty run during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on New Zealand for the 4th T20I on Wednesday, January 28

  • India are leading the five-match T20 series 3-0

  • Check the match prediction and head-to-head win/loss record

India and New Zealand clash in the 4th T20I of their five-match series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam after India have already taken a commanding 3–0 lead.

The hosts dominated the recent third T20I, with a spectacular batting display and clinical bowling helping them seal the series early. With the contest now effectively about momentum and fine-tuning ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, India are looking to continue their winning form while rotating the squad where needed.

Visakhapatnam’s surface is expected to be balanced, offering good run-scoring opportunities while also assisting bowlers who can exploit variable bounce and turn, making it a fitting venue for both teams to test combinations. India have enjoyed success here in past T20Is and will aim to leverage home advantage to stay unbeaten in the series.

New Zealand, despite losing the series so far, have been boosted by the return of reinforcements like James Neesham and Lockie Ferguson, and will be eager to claim their first win to build confidence before the World Cup. Key matchups, such as India’s powerful top order versus New Zealand’s bowling attack, could decide the flow of the game.

Related Content
Related Content

Also Check: India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview

India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Head-To-Head Twenty20 Internationals Record

Total matches - 28

India Wins - 18

New Zealand Wins - 10

No Results - 0

Also Check: IND Vs NZ Live Streaming, 4th T20I

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Match Prediction

India head into the 4th T20I as clear favourites after dominating the series and enjoying home conditions in Visakhapatnam. Prediction models heavily back India, giving them roughly a 78% win chance, compared to 22% for New Zealand. India’s batting depth and spin options suit the surface, while New Zealand will need early wickets and a sharper all-round effort to pull off an upset.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

  3. SL Vs ENG 3rd ODI 2026: Harry Brook Powers England To 357 In Series Decider With 57-Ball Hundred

  4. Sri Lanka Vs England: Joe Root’s 20th ODI Hundred Powers ENG To Massive Total In Third Match

  5. Ex-India Cricketer Jacob Martin Booked for Drunk Driving After Crashing SUV Into Three Cars

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Alcaraz Dominates De Minaur To Move To Semi-Finals

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex de Minaur, Australian Open 2026: Top Seed Powers Into First Melbourne Semi With Straight‑Sets Win

  3. What Is Australian Open Extreme Heat Protocol? All You Need To Know

  4. Australian Open 2026: Elina Svitolina Stuns Coco Gauff To Reach Semi-finals

  5. Australian Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Holds His Nerve On Serve To See Off Learner Tien In Quarters

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  2. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  3. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  4. Delhi NCR Weather Today: IMD Yellow Alert for Light Rain and Thunderstorms

  5. India and EU Conclude Long-Pending Free Trade Agreement, Says Commerce Secretary

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. EU Says WhatsApp To Face Stricter Content Rules

  2. Under Pressure From Trump, Canada Pivots To India As PM Mark Carney Plans Visit

  3. EU Opens Probe Into Elon Musk’s Grok Chatbot Over Digital Safety Concerns

  4. Sri Lanka Appeals For Land Donations To Rehouse Cyclone Ditwah Victims

  5. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September