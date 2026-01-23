India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast

The weather in Raipur for the second T20I on Friday looks ideal for cricket, with clear skies expected throughout the day and no rain forecast, making interruptions unlikely. Temperatures during the match are likely to stay comfortable, hovering around 20–25°C in the evening, with moderate humidity, conditions that should suit both batters and bowlers under lights. With dry weather and pleasant conditions, teams won’t have to contend with rain delays, and the toss could play a key role as dew might develop later in the evening.