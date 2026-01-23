India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

India take on New Zealand for the 2nd T20I on Friday, January 23
India are leading the five-match T20 series 1-0
Check the match prediction and head-to-head win/loss record
India go into the second T20I against New Zealand in Raipur with momentum after a commanding 48-run win in the series opener at Nagpur, where opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 84 off just 35 balls to set up a big total that proved too much for the visitors.
Rinku Singh also played crucial knock which helped the Men in Blue put up a huge total and win the match. The hosts will look to build on that batting performance and tighten their grip on the series, backing their formidable batting depth and varied bowling attack to keep New Zealand on the back foot.
New Zealand, meanwhile, will aim to regroup after a below-par outing and find answers with both bat and ball to stay alive in the five-match series.
India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast
The weather in Raipur for the second T20I on Friday looks ideal for cricket, with clear skies expected throughout the day and no rain forecast, making interruptions unlikely. Temperatures during the match are likely to stay comfortable, hovering around 20–25°C in the evening, with moderate humidity, conditions that should suit both batters and bowlers under lights. With dry weather and pleasant conditions, teams won’t have to contend with rain delays, and the toss could play a key role as dew might develop later in the evening.
India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Pitch Report
The surface at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is expected to be batting-friendly, offering good bounce and true carry that can help stroke-makers get under the ball, making it conducive to run-scoring under lights. With the ground’s relatively large dimensions and a typically sporting wicket, both batters and bowlers find something to work with, but the ease of scoring should favour aggressive batting early on.
India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Head-To-Head Twenty20 Internationals Record
Total matches - 26
India Wins - 16
New Zealand Wins - 10
No Results - 0
India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Match Prediction
Google’s predictor gives India a clear edge going into the 2nd T20I, rating their chances at 75%, compared to 25% for New Zealand. The hosts’ dominant first-match performance, stronger batting depth, and familiarity with Raipur conditions tilt the balance firmly in their favour, while New Zealand face pressure to quickly regroup and execute better with both bat and ball.