India Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: See Best Photos From Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium

India's Rohit Sharma, right, and India's captain Shubman Gill run between the wickets to score during the second One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Rajkot, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

1/7 India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Rajkot, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





2/7 India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the second One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Rajkot, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





3/7 India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring fifty runs with India's Virat Kohli during the second One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Rajkot, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





4/7 New Zealand's Kristian Clarke bowls during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary





5/7 India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Rajkot, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)





6/7 India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Gujarat. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary





7/7 India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the second One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Rajkot, India. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





