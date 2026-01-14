India Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: See Best Photos From Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium

New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell opted to bowl in the second One-day International against India here on Wednesday. The visitors made one change to the side, which lost the opening game by four wickets at Vadoara, giving ODI debut to 31-year-old left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox in place of Adithya Ashok. India skipper Shubman Gill also made one change, bringing in pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy in place of Washington Sundar, who got injured in Vadodara.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India New Zealand Cricket
India's Rohit Sharma, right, and India's captain Shubman Gill run between the wickets to score during the second One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Rajkot, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
1/7
New Zealand India Cricket Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Rajkot, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/7
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the second One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Rajkot, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/7
Indias captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring fifty runs
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring fifty runs with India's Virat Kohli during the second One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Rajkot, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/7
New Zealands Kristian Clarke bowls
New Zealand's Kristian Clarke bowls during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/7
India New Zealand Cricket Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Rajkot, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/7
India New Zealand Cricket Virat Kohli KL Rahul
India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Gujarat. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/7
India New Zealand Cricket Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja
India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the second One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Rajkot, India. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Kiwis Dominating Middle Overs; Jadeja, Rahul Initiate Rebuild |IND 169/4 (35)

  2. Ayushi Soni: Gujarat Giants' Batter Becomes 1st-Ever Batter To Be Retired Out In WPL History

  3. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Special Shapes Mumbai Indians' Record Run Chase Against Gujarat Giants

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Pacer Ali Khan Alleges India Visa Rejection

  5. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Basavareddy Vs Ofner: Tennis Player Forgets Rules, Celebrates Early, And Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat

  2. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  3. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Sindhu Loses To Nguyen; Kidambi Srikanth Defeats Mannepalli

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

  3. PV Sindhu Vs TL Nguyen Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. BWF India Open Super 750: Mia Blichfeldt Slams Conditions At New Venue, BAI Refutes

  5. India Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Shine On Opening Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. Day In Pics: January 13, 2026

  3. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  4. Supreme Court Signals Liability For Civic Bodies And Dog Feeders Over Stray Dog Attacks

  5. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Mass Protests And Imminent US Strike: Biggest Existential Challenge For Iran?

  2. Trump's New Tantrum: India Hit With 75 Per Cent Tariffs Over Iran Trade

  3. Australia Places India In ‘Highest-Risk’ Category For Student Visas

  4. Iran’s Protests and the Limits of Governing Through Fear

  5. Trump confirms attendance at WEF Davos as India prepares strong delegation

Latest Stories

  1. Kuki-Zo Groups Set Preconditions For Talks, Reiterate Demand For UT With Legislature Before Govt Formation

  2. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  3. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Dispute As Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Damages

  6. UP Public Healthcare Set For AI-led Workflow As POCT Group Expands Digitisation

  7. Parasakthi Team Joins PM Narendra Modi In Celebrating Pongal 2026 In Delhi | Check Out Pics And Videos

  8. GATE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket from gate2026.iitg.ac.in