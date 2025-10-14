The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) ended speculation about Prashant Kishor contesting from Raghopur by announcing Chanchal Singh as its candidate for the seat.
Raghopur, located in Vaishali district, is the constituency where RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is seeking a third consecutive win.
Unlike earlier grand announcements, this candidate reveal was done quietly, without a press conference or media presence.
Curtains were virtually down on speculations that Prashant Kishor may contest against Tejashwi Yadav, as the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) on Tuesday declared its candidate from Raghopur, where the RJD leader is aiming at a hat-trick.
JSP national president Uday Singh handed the party symbol to Chanchal Singh for Raghopur, an assembly seat in Vaishali district. A photo of it was shared on social media.
In sharp contrast to the previous two occasions when the party released lists of 51 and 66 candidates at crowded press conferences, the one-off announcement came away from media glare.