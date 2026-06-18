From 7 To 13 MPs: How One Defection Wave Could Send Tremors Through Maharashtra Politics

A reported move by six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has once again put Maharashtra's political landscape in focus. If it materialises, the crossover would raise Shinde Sena's strength in the Lok Sabha from seven MPs to 13 while reducing Uddhav Thackeray's tally from nine to three. It would also bring renewed attention to the anti-defection law and its application in cases involving large-scale defections.