"They Betrayed People For Power and Money": Uddhav Lashes Out at Defectors

Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Omraje Nimbalkar and Nagesh Ashtikar formally joined the rival Eknath Shinde-led faction on Sunday.
Rattled by the sudden defections, party chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a public outreach campaign starting from North East Mumbai.
The political crossover was planned under 'Operation Tiger' by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde.
Amid the recent defections that have rocked the party, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray called out the defectors for betraying the party and the people for power and money.
“Shiv Sena’s politically legacy was built around protecting the rights of Marathi people and there could be only one Shiv Sena. In 2024 we fought against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led alliance and still won with people's support. Now by detecting for power and money these MPs betrayed party and people,” Thackeray said.
Two of the six rebel lawmakers formally defected on Sunday, likely paving the way for four more defections. The Members of Parliament announced their decision to join the rival Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
The departures further prompted Thackeray to launch an outreach programme on Sunday evening. Thackeray began the initiative in the North East Mumbai constituency, which is represented by defected MP Sanjay Dina Patil. The programme is likely to continue on the turfs of other rebel MPs.
Inside Operation Tiger
Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar decided to switch allegiances following a sessions court ruling on Saturday, he had indicated earlier that his final decision would come after the verdict. The court acquitted all accused in the murder case of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar.
While Hingoli lawmaker Nagesh Ashtikar announced his defection via a Facebook Live broadcast.
This led Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to announce on Sunday that Operation Tiger is succesfull.
Media reports say that the other four MPs have already signed a letter forming a separate group and had also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The defections stem from 'Operation Tiger'. A strategy that was planned after the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections and formally actioned when the delimitation bill was defeated in Parliament, media reports stated.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, orchestrated the crossover. The two politicians convinced Bharatiya Janata Party leadership at the Centre that they could boost coalition numbers by pulling Sena (UBT) MPs.
Targeting the BMC
The strategy also extends to local government. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena claims 45 Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are considering a switch.
Securing 45 corporators would comfortably meet the two-thirds benchmark required to avoid disqualification under anti-defection provisions.
“Not 25, but at least 45 corporators are aspiring to join us. Forty-five is the magic figure because it constitutes two-thirds of the strength. Sanjay Raut had dismissed reports of MPs defecting as rumours, but that happened eventually,” Amey Ghole, a Shiv Sena leader in the municipal corporation, said to the Hindustan Times.