Southwest Monsoon Resumes Advance, Expected in Mumbai Within 48 Hours

"The monsoon has seen a slight revival, particularly on the western side. We had forecast the same a few days ago, that it should pick up again around June 22 and 23. However, a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is still missing and should only develop towards the end of the month," said OP Sreejith, head of the IMD climate monitoring and prediction group. "We can only expect gradual progress in the coming days till the end of the month, when it should finally pick up intensity," he added.