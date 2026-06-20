Has India's Monsoon Hit A Wall? What It Means For You

India's southwest monsoon has stalled with a nationwide rainfall deficit of 41%, with central India hit hardest at 62% below normal.
Five factors — El Niño, weak MJO, dry westerly winds, a feeble Somali Jet, and neutral Indian Ocean Dipole — are simultaneously suppressing rainfall, an unusually rare convergence.
The next two weeks are critical: a prolonged lull could delay kharif crop sowing, strain reservoirs, and deepen drought risks across Maharashtra, central India, and the southern peninsula.
India's southwest monsoon, which made a slightly delayed onset over Kerala on June 4, had swept through much of southern, eastern, and north-eastern India by June 15. But since then, the rains have gone quiet in ways that are alarming farmers, water managers, and meteorologists across the country.
The numbers tell the story starkly. According to IMD data, India received only 19.2 mm of rainfall between June 4 and June 15, against a seasonal average of 53.7 mm for the same period. The cumulative deficit between June 1 and June 16 stands at 41% nationally and a staggering 62% across central India, the heartland of the kharif farming calendar.
Why Are Meteorologists Saying The Monsoon Has Stalled?
Meteorologists say the slowdown is not the result of a single rogue weather event, but a rare and deeply unfavourable alignment of five simultaneous atmospheric and oceanic factors, a confluence that weather experts describe as a worst-case combination for monsoon rainfall.
The Arabia Sea branch of the monsoon, which delivers critical rainfall to the western coast and central India, has been largely stalled since June 8. Meanwhile, the Bay of Bengal branch has remained comparatively more active, but even that has been unable to compensate for the moisture being lost elsewhere.
Raghu Murtugudde, emeritus professor at the University of Maryland and visiting professor at IIT Kanpur, offered a technical explanation for what is happening in the upper atmosphere. According to Down To Earth, he said the problem was not a lack of moisture in the air. "Winds are blowing and reaching up to a couple of kilometres as expected. They are bringing in the moisture but atmospheric subsidence is inhibiting convection," he was quoted as saying.
What Is A Monsoon 'Pause'?
A monsoon pause or monsoon break refers to a temporary but defined period when the rain-bearing system weakens or stalls even after its initial onset. It is distinct from a delayed onset; the monsoon has already arrived, but it is not delivering rainfall in the normal pattern or with the expected intensity.
Historically, such breaks are not uncommon. In 2021, the monsoon took a three-week hiatus before resuming. In 2022, it paused for over a week after reaching peninsular India.
Independent weather forecaster Navdeep Dahiya, writing on the social media platform X, painted a grim short-term picture in mid-June. Citing satellite imagery showing weak cloud cover across both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, Dahiya warned there was no chance of a quick recovery before June 23, and cautioned that if conditions did not improve, the June deficit could widen to between 40 and 45%.
Which States Could Be Affected?
The stall has not been uniform. The impact is concentrated most severely in central and western India. Maharashtra, a key agricultural state that grows everything from cotton to soybeans to sugarcane, is among the worst affected. The Marathwada and Vidarbha region both chronically drought-prone are seeing significant delays in kharif sowing.
Central India as a whole has recorded a rainfall deficit of 62% as of mid-June, according to Down To Earth. States across this belt including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, parts of Odisha and Jharkhand are waiting for the monsoon to push inland. East and north-east India, despite being largely covered by monsoon winds, has seen rainfall running 44% below normal. Even the southern peninsula fully covered carries a 19% deficit.
The IMD, in its latest release, said the monsoon advance into parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh was expected around June 23.
How Long Can The Slowdown Last?
Weather blog Vagaries of Weather, cited widely by meteorologists and media, has identified five overlapping factors responsible for the current suppression and the bad news is that none of them are expected to reverse quickly.
The first is El Niño. The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) formally declared the onset of El Niño in its June 11 update. El Niño, the warm phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), is historically associated with weaker monsoon rainfall in India. The IMD had earlier warned that moderate-to-strong El Niño conditions could develop during the June–September season.
The second is the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), an eastward-moving pulse of clouds, rainfall, and convection that circles the tropics every 30–60 days. When active over the Indian Ocean, the MJO can significantly strengthen monsoon rainfall. Currently, it is weak and positioned away from the Indian Ocean.
The third factor is dry air intrusion. Strong western disturbances have pushed dry continental air southward from north-west India into central India, limiting cloud formation and suppressing convection.
Fourth is the Somali Jet a critical low-level wind current over the western Indian Ocean that drives moisture towards India. It is currently developing weakly. Fifth is the neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which refers to the temperature difference between the western and eastern Indian Ocean. A positive IOD would aid monsoon; the current neutral state offers no such support.
Could Rainfall Recover Later?
The picture is not entirely without hope. Meteorologists note that a single monsoon pause, however severe, does not automatically determine the final outcome of the season. The Print noted, an early-season deficit can be compensated if July and August bring active, vigorous spells. India's monsoon has historically shown the capacity to recover from weak Junes.
The IMD's seasonal forecast, issued before the onset, had projected overall rainfall for the June–September season to be around 90% of the long-period average meaning some shortfall was already anticipated even in optimistic projections. Within that range, a poor June can be offset by a strong July.
However, the presence of developing El Niño conditions complicates this optimism. El Niño events have historically been associated with below-normal monsoon years in India, particularly affecting the central and peninsular regions.
Why Everyone Is Watching The Next Two Weeks
For India, the monsoon is not just a weather event. The southwest monsoon accounts for nearly 70% of the country's annual rainfall and underpins the agricultural livelihoods of hundreds of millions of farmers, particularly those in rain-fed regions with no irrigation backup.
The kharif sowing is time-sensitive. Once the window closes, no amount of late rain can fully compensate for the delay. Reports indicate that kharif 2026 sowing has already made a slow start.
Low reservoir levels add another dimension of urgency. State governments are reportedly working on contingency agriculture plans, including promoting shorter-duration crop varieties that can be sown later if the monsoon resumes.
The IMD is expected to issue updated extended-range forecasts in the coming days. If the monsoon begins to reactivate around June 23 as hoped, the situation could stabilise. But if the pause extends further into July, the consequences for food production, rural incomes, and inflation could be significant.