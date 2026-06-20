Has India's Monsoon Hit A Wall? What It Means For You

Raghu Murtugudde, emeritus professor at the University of Maryland and visiting professor at IIT Kanpur, offered a technical explanation for what is happening in the upper atmosphere. According to Down To Earth, he said the problem was not a lack of moisture in the air. "Winds are blowing and reaching up to a couple of kilometres as expected. They are bringing in the moisture but atmospheric subsidence is inhibiting convection," he was quoted as saying.