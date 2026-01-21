Sporting CP 2-1 PSG, UEFA Champions League: Suarez Stuns Defending Champions With Last-Gasp Winner

Luis Suarez scored two as Sporting stunned PSG at the Estadio Jose Alvalade
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored a brilliant goal for the holders
Defeat meant PSG's hopes of an automatic qualification spot being dented
Luis Suarez scored a brace to secure Sporting CP a dramatic 2-1 win over reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
PSG looked like they had salvaged a point after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's superb strike, but instead, their hopes of a top-eight finish took a blow.
The visitors made a strong start at the Estadio Jose Alvalade as Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Senny Mayulu forced Rui Silva into early saves.
And PSG thought they had opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark when Fabian Ruiz planted an unmarked header past the stranded Silva, but the goal was overturned following a VAR review for a foul by Mayulu in the build-up.
They endured similar frustration 10 minutes later; Mendes tapped home after Warren Zaire-Emery's cross was not dealt with, but Ousmane Dembele was adjudged to have fouled Silva prior to the goal.
Sporting wasted chances on either side of half-time before a third PSG goal was overruled, with Dembele this time straying offside before he nodded in Desire Doue's delivery.
But against the run of play, the hosts took the lead in the 74th minute, with Suarez profiting from a fortunate deflection. Geny Catamo's strike hit Georgios Vagiannidis but fell straight to the Colombian, who slotted home.
Kvaratskhelia then produced a magic moment five minutes later, cutting inside from the left to bend a wonderful effort into the far-top corner.
But it would count for nothing in the end as Suarez sent the stadium into raptures when he nodded in the rebound of Trincao's saved effort in the 90th minute, sealing all three points.
Data Debrief: PSG undone despite total dominance
While PSG's hopes of an automatic qualification spot were dented, Sporting boosted their own chances as they were launched up to sixth in the table.
It was a first Champions League loss for PSG against a team playing outside the top five European leagues since December 2013 (1-2 versus Benfica), ending a run of 32 such games without defeat.
However, Luis Enrique will be perplexed as to how that happened. PSG finished the game with 28 shots and 74.6% possession, though they accumulated just 1.25 expected goals (xG) and had six attempts on target.
Sporting have now won each of their last four home games in the competition, with Suarez scoring four goals in seven appearances this season.