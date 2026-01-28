PSG Vs Newcastle United Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Defending Champs Face Magpies In Must-Win Game

PSG's head coach Luis Enrique gives instructions from the side line during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final soccer match between Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United face off in a crucial UEFA Champions League match at the Parc des Princes with automatic qualification to the Round of 16 on the line. Both clubs are level on 13 points in the league phase, meaning a win for either side would almost certainly secure a top-eight finish and direct progression, while a draw could leave advancement dependent on other results. PSG, bolstered by strong home form and European pedigree, seek to capitalize on home advantage, whereas Newcastle, unbeaten in their two previous UCL meetings with PSG, aim to overcome inconsistent away form and clinch their spot in the knockout stage on the final matchday.
PSG Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score: Welcome!
Fixture: PSG Vs Newcastle United
Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Venue: Parc des Princes
Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Time: 1:30 AM IST (January 29)
Welcome, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering PSG’s match against Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.