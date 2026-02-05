Manchester City Vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2025-26: Omar Marmoush Double Sends Citizens Through To Final
Manchester City raced past into the final of the EFL Cup 2026-26 after routing Newcastle United by 5-1 aggregate in the 2nd leg of the semi-final. City entered the match with a 2-0 lead from the first leg, and they built on it on the back of Omar Marmoush's brace, followed by Tijjani Reijnders' 39th-minute goal, giving Citizens a five-goal advantage. Anthony Elanga scored the only goal for the Magpies in the 62nd minute, but it was too little too late as it had become nearly impossible by then to cut the deficit. City will compete for its 11th title against Arsenal in the final at Wembley Stadium.
