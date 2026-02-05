Manchester City Vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2025-26: Omar Marmoush Double Sends Citizens Through To Final

Manchester City raced past into the final of the EFL Cup 2026-26 after routing Newcastle United by 5-1 aggregate in the 2nd leg of the semi-final. City entered the match with a 2-0 lead from the first leg, and they built on it on the back of Omar Marmoush's brace, followed by Tijjani Reijnders' 39th-minute goal, giving Citizens a five-goal advantage. Anthony Elanga scored the only goal for the Magpies in the 62nd minute, but it was too little too late as it had become nearly impossible by then to cut the deficit. City will compete for its 11th title against Arsenal in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester City Vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2025-26 soccer-James Trafford
Manchester City's goalkeeper James Trafford walks off the pitch after the English League Cup semifinal soccer match soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2025-26 soccer-Eddie Howe
Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe, center walks off the pitch after the English League Cup semifinal soccer match soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2025-26 soccer-Mark Gillespie
Newcastle's goalkeeper Mark Gillespie guards Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English League Cup semifinal soccer match soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2025-26 soccer-Yoane Wissa
Yoane Wissa, left, and Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov fight for the ball during the English League Cup semifinal soccer match soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2025-26 soccer-Anthony Elanga
Newcastle's Anthony Elanga, right, scores during the English League Cup semifinal soccer match soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2025-26 soccer-Matheus Nunes
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes, left, ansd Newcastle's Jacob Murphy fight for the ballduring the English League Cup semifinal soccer match soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2025-26 soccer-
Newcastle players argue with a referee during the English League Cup semifinal soccer match soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2025-26 soccer-Rayan Ait-Nouri
Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri, left, and Newcastle's Anthony Elanga fight for the ball during the English League Cup semifinal soccer match soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2025-26 soccer-Tijjani Reijnders
Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders celebrates after scoringduring the English League Cup semifinal soccer match soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2025-26 soccer-Omar Marmoush
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush celebrates after scoring during the English League Cup semifinal soccer match soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2025-26 soccer-Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, left, and Omar Marmoush celebrate after scoring during the English League Cup semifinal soccer match soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2025-26 soccer-Omar Marmoush
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush celebrates after scoring during the English League Cup semifinal soccer match soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
