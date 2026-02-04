Manchester City Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Citizens On Top With Two-Goal Advantage

Manchester City Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the 2nd leg of the semi-final at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday, February 4, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final
Manchester City head into the 2nd leg of the semi-final against Newcastle United with a 2-0 aggregate score. X/Manchester City
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd leg of the semi-final clash between Citizens and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The team winning the book a final date with Arsenal at the Wembley Stadium. Currently heading is leading the match by two goals in aggregate as they finished the first leg with 2-0 at St. James Park on January 14. Citzens hold a clear edge over the opponents as they have won all the last 11 matches they have played against Newcastle United across all competitons. However, injury have thinned the squad for City. Cherki, who has been one of their key players will be assessed before the match before any final decision is taken on him.
LIVE UPDATES

Manchester City Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Welcome!

Hello football fans! We're back with another live blog of the semi-final clash of the EFL Cup between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on February 4, 2026. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
