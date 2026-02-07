FC Barcelona Vs Mallorca Preview, La Liga 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

FC Barcelona entertain Mallorca in their latest La Liga 2025-26 encounter, with a win extending their lead to the top of the points table

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • La Liga leaders FC Barcelona entertain Mallorca at the weekend

  • Hansi Flick confident of Lamine Yamal in showing off his potential

  • Barcelona have a one-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga

Hansi Flick is confident Lamine Yamal will continue to show off his potential after some impressive recent performances, with Mallorca next up for Barcelona in LaLiga.

Yamal has scored in each of his last four matches in all competitions for Barca, including the opener in their 2-1 Copa del Rey quarter-final victory over Albacete.

Overall, Yamal has been involved in 33 goals in his last 37 appearances for Barca in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 15 assists.

In 2025-26, he leads the way for assists (14) and chances created (84) among Barcelona players, while only Ferran Torres (16) has netted more than his 14 goals.

"I'm very happy with what I see from him," Flick said of Yamal. "He's improving.

"The most important thing is that players with this talent have to enjoy playing, enjoy their work, and he does.

"We want to continue helping him. We can see it in the performances he's giving us. Lately, he's also been scoring more goals. He has much more potential to show, and he will show it.

"I hope he can continue to show us more. He needs to improve every day. The most important thing is that he trains like the champion he is.

Related Content
Related Content

"He always listens; he's a very intelligent guy. And he's intelligent on the field because he does things very well. When you give 100% in training, you also give it in the match. That's what I want to see."

info_icon

Barcelona have a one-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga, which they can extend to four with Los Blancos not playing until Sunday.

Mallorca, meanwhile, are down in 14th, just two points above the relegation zone. They have alternated between losses and wins in their last four games, with both victories in that run coming at home.

"Sometimes it's much easier when you score, so doing so is important," Flick added.

"I'm happy with the style and how we play football. We need to be more focused to finish the play.

"I think the team is in very good form; we play against Mallorca, and they have [Vedat] Muriqi, who is having a great season with 14 goals."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Barcelona – Ferran Torres

Barcelona have hit the woodwork 22 times in LaLiga in 2025-26, four more than any other team in Europe’s big five leagues this season (Manchester United are second with 18).

Likewise, Torres (six) is the player with the most shots against the woodwork, though he remains Barca's top scorer with 12 goals, and only Robert Lewandowski (93.3) boasts a better minutes-per-goal ratio than him (106.2).

Mallorca – Vedat Muriqi

Muriqi is just one goal away from scoring 50 in LaLiga (49) and has equalled his most prolific season in the competition (15 goals in 21 games this campaign, matching his tally in 35 appearances in 2022-23).

He has been involved in three goals in his last four LaLiga appearances against Barcelona (two goals and one assist).

MATCH PREDICTION: BARCELONA WIN

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 19 LaLiga matches against Mallorca (W17 D2), since a 2-1 defeat in May 2009, their longest historical unbeaten run against the Balearic side in the competition.

And Barcelona have won each of their last seven LaLiga matches at home against Mallorca, keeping a clean sheet in five of those. This is their longest run of consecutive home wins against them in the top flight.

Couple that with the fact that Mallorca have lost each of their last 17 away games against Catalan teams in LaLiga, after having picked up points in four of the previous five (W1 D3 L1), and their chances of springing a surprise at Camp Nou look quite slim.

Barcelona have also won each of their last 10 home games in LaLiga, the longest ongoing winning run by a team in the competition, level with Atletico Madrid (10).

Mallorca have won two of their last three games in LaLiga (L1), as many victories as in their previous 10 matches in the competition (W2 D4 L4), but they have only won one of their last 15 away from home (D3 L11), a 3-1 victory against Sevilla in October 2025.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Barcelona – 77.2%

Draw – 13.3%

Mallorca – 9.5%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 LIVE Score, QFs: Mumbai In Tough Situation Against Karnataka; J&K Tumble Against UTK

  2. India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In Group A Clash

  3. IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Weather Forecast, Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Trounce England By 100 Runs, Become U19 World Champions For Record-Extending Sixth Time

  5. Bangladesh Launches New T20 League Following World Cup Ouster – See Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. André Béteille And The Moral Architecture Of Indian Sociology

  2. Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

  3. Day In Pics: February 06, 2026

  4. Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Plea Challenging High Court Collegium Process

  5. Protests Erupt In Manipur Hill Districts Over Kuki-Zo MLAs Joining New Govt

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. 12 Killed In Suicide Bombing At Shia Mosque In Islamabad During Friday Prayers

  4. Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Rises To 31, 169 Injured

  5. Where Roses Bloom In The Shadow of Oil Politics

Latest Stories

  1. Dhurandhar: PVR Inox Profits Surge By 166% Largely Driven By Box Office Performance Of Ranveer Singh's Film

  2. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 Highlights: Karnataka Restrict Mumbai To 120; Jharkhand Bowled Out For 235

  3. Shutdown Hits Kuki-Zo Areas In Manipur Over Govt Formation

  4. Actor Vijay’s Tax Penalty Case: Madras High Court Dismisses His Plea

  5. Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

  6. IND Vs ENG, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final Highlights: India Beat England By 100 Runs To Become 6-Time Champions

  7. WPL Final: Smriti Mandhana Battled High Fever To Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Title Win

  8. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions: Who Will Win