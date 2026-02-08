Barcelona 3-0 Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26: Lewandowski, Yamal And Academy Graduate Bernal Score In Barca's Clinical Win

Barcelona extended their lead at the top of the La Liga standings to four points with a clinical 3-0 victory over Mallorca at the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday. Despite a spirited start from the visitors, Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, pouncing on a rebound after a Marcus Rashford strike was blocked. In the second half, teenage sensation Lamine Yamal doubled the lead with a trademark curling effort from the edge of the box in the 61st minute. Academy graduate Marc Bernal sealed the win late on, scoring his first professional goal with a composed finish. The result keeps Hansi Flick's side firmly in the title race driving seat. Watch some of the best pictures of the match at the Camp Nou Stadium.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Mallorca
Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi, front, and Barcelona's Eric Garcia jump for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo:AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga: Mallorca vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Tommy Marques (43) goes for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Mallorca
Barcelona's Marc Bernal (22) scores his side's 3rd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga Soccer Match: Mallorca vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, scores his side's 2nd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer La Liga: Barcelona vs Mallorca
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, right, attempts a shot on goal as Mallorca's Pablo Maffeo, center, defenses during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer La Liga: Mallorca vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona vs Mallorca
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (9) scores his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga 2025-26: Mallorca vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Dani Olmo, center, and Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi, right, go for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Mallorca
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, passes the ball past Mallorca's Johan Mojica during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Mallorca vs Barcelona
Mallorca's Mateu Morey, left, clears the ball challenged by Barcelona's Marcus Rashford during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
