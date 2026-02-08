Barcelona 3-0 Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26: Lewandowski, Yamal And Academy Graduate Bernal Score In Barca's Clinical Win
Barcelona extended their lead at the top of the La Liga standings to four points with a clinical 3-0 victory over Mallorca at the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday. Despite a spirited start from the visitors, Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, pouncing on a rebound after a Marcus Rashford strike was blocked. In the second half, teenage sensation Lamine Yamal doubled the lead with a trademark curling effort from the edge of the box in the 61st minute. Academy graduate Marc Bernal sealed the win late on, scoring his first professional goal with a composed finish. The result keeps Hansi Flick's side firmly in the title race driving seat. Watch some of the best pictures of the match at the Camp Nou Stadium.
