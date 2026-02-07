Barcelona Vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Highlights: Lewandowski, Yamal Drive Barca Four Points Clear

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Highlights, La Liga Matchday 23: Barcelona defeated Mallorca 3-0 with goals from Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Marc Beranl. Catch all the action as it happened from the La Liga 2025-26, matchday 23 fixture at Spotify Camp Nou

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Lamine Yamal celebrating after scoring against Mallorca in La Liga 2025-26.
Barcelona Vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 23 Highlights: Hello and welcome to the highlights of Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 matchday 23 encounter at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on Saturday (February 7). Hansi Flick's side extended their lead at the top of the La Liga points table to four points yet again as they defeated Mallorca 3-0 at home. They dominated throughout the game with Robert Lewandowski scoring the first goal and then Lamine Yamal and Marc Bernal extending the lead. Important contributions were also made by Marcus Rashford. Mallorca were competitive in the first half but got outplayed later on. Check the highlights and football scores from the big-ticket La Liga match with us.
Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Hello All!

Good evening and welcome, football lovers. Matchday 23 of Premier League has Barcelona hosting Mallorca in a crucial face-off at Spotify Camp Nou. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 8:45pm IST. The Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga Matchday 23 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode mobile app and website in India.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Line-Ups

Barcelona starting XI: Joan Garcia, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski.

Substitutes: Inaki Pena, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Joao Cancelo, Hector Fort, Gerard Martin, Marc Bernal, Pablo Torre, Ansu Fati, Pau Victor, Jofre Torrents.

Mallorca starting XI: Leo Roman, Pablo Maffeo, David Lopez, Martin Valjent, Johan Mojica, Omar Mascarell, Samu Costa, Takuma Asano, Sergi Darder, Jan Virgili, Vedat Muriqi.

Substitutes: Lucas Bergstrom, Ivan Cuellar, Antonio Raillo, Toni Lato, Mateu Morey, Antonio Sanchez, Jan Salas, Zito Luvumbo, Mateo Joseph, Abdon Prats.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Kick-Off! 

The match is underway at Camp Nou. Barcelona kicking from left to right and Mallorca in the opposite direction in the first half. Barcelona look to get a strong start and they move to Mallorca's half in the build-up, only to get dispossessed at the top of the penalty boc.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: 7' | BAR 0-0 MLL|

Barcelona have started to build pressure on Mallorca but the visitors have managed to break the press of the hosts on an occasion or two. Lamine Yamal has dropped deep in the midfield to create and the build-up has been aimed at Marcus Rashford to be released from the left. His dangerous balls are negotiated by Mallorca defenders for a corner.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: 17' | BAR 0-0 MLL|

Mallorca open up Barcelona against the run of play. Dani Olmo and Marc Casado are dominating the midfield and often found passes to Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal who have tried to put in crosses for Robert Lewandowski. But Mallorca defending brilliantly and they used long balls and diagonal passes to open up for Vedat Muriqi, who stretches but fails to make enough contact to find the net.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: 27' | BAR 0-0 MLL|

Barcelona look more eager of the two sides in the last ten minutes. They caught Mallorca off guard at one point and broke through to a counter-attack. But just when Lamine Yamal was going to put a decisive ball, Omar Mascarell made a crucial interception thwarting the attack. Soon after Marcus Rashford went on a solo run and took a shy at the goal which went wide.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: 29' | BAR 1-0 MLL|

Robert Lewandowski powers Barca into the lead and a lot of credit in that has to go to the relentless efforts from Marcus Rashford. Again went for a solo run, drove inside, took a shy on the goal. The Mallorca defenders blocked the ball and it fell kindly to Lewandowski. The veteran striker shows no sign of panic, controlled and put it in the back of the net.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: 37' | BAR 1-0 MLL|

Marcus Rashford has been the most impressive of the Barca attackers so far. He has found runs down the left and also put in dangerous balls inside the box along with taking shots. He keeps troubling Mallorca. Meanwhile, a shot from a Barca player hit defender David Lopez in the head and player goes down. The physio comes in to provide him treatment.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: HT! 

It is Marcus Rashford who shines yet again. Barca got a dangerous free-kick at the edge of the penalty box and Marcus Rashford strikes a brilliant free-kick which dips on the goal. It gets saved by the goalkeeper and the rebound falls to Joules Kounde. He puts in a ball across the face of the goal but Lamine Yamal fails to execute a simple tap-in. Barcelona enter half-time break with lead.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Second Half Underway

The second half is on and Barcelona hold possession now trying to build from right to left. Mallorca have created some chances in the first-half and they would look to convert them now as they go deep in the second-half.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: 56' | BAR 1-0 MLL|

Barcelona keep piling on pressure over Mallorca as the search for their insurance second goal. Marc Casado strikes a brilliant side-volley which takes a deflection from a defender and loops over the goalkeeper to hit the crossbar. A very close chance for Barcelona which ended in a corner. Mallorca in defensive mode.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: 60' | BAR 2-0 MLL|

It was always coming for Mallorca and finally it arrived. Lamine Yamal scores and makes Barcelona's lead double. Receives the ball just outside the box, shifts weight and ball to the left foot and then goes all in to the left of the goalkeeper at the bottom corner. Goalkeeper had nothing to do and it is all class from Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: 68' | BAR 2-0 MLL|

Marc Bernal has come on as a substitute and has tried to make an immediate impact by putting in an in-behind delivery. Unfortunately, none of the Barcelona footballers could get their foot on the way to score. Barcelona has barely allowed Mallorca to hold on the ball and the hosts are finding acres of space as they are moving the ball.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: 75' | BAR 2-0 MLL|

Barcelona are getting more and more comfortable in the game. Mallorca are defending desperately and despite of that Barcelona are fluid and mobile in their formation to retain the ball and progress it comfortably. Lamine Yamal cuts in the from the right and almost finds the top corner with a curler. Ends up narrowly missing.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: 80' | BAR 2-0 MLL|

Joan Garcia shows his composure yet again as he palms away a one vs one shot from Antonio Sanchez in exchange for a corner. Barca defenders gave away the ball and Sanchez was through on to the goal. But Garcia held his ground and didn't allow the last ten minutes to be absolute chaotic. The corner gets cleared away.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: 83' | BAR 3-0 MLL|

Barcelona extend their lead further and this puts the game to bed. Mallorca pushed their defence line higher in search of the goal and put things man to man. The Barca footballers played through those lines with give and go and Fermin plays Bernal into open space. He does exceptionally well to hold it off, dodge a lunging Mallorca defender and with the help of a little deflection, he gets the ball through to the goal.

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Full Time

An easy 3-0 win for Barcelona in the end. Mallorca were competitive in the first half and could have picked up a goal or two as well. But in the second half, Barca imposed themselves and controlled the ball intricately creating more and more chances. The last twenty minutes were complete domination. Robert Lewandowski scored the crucial first goal in the first half and then Lamine Yamal and Marc Bernal extended the lead. One player who contributed but has not featured in the scoresheet is Marcus Rashford. With this win Barcelona go four point clear of Real Madrid again.

