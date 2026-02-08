Barcelona 3-0 Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal's Stunner, Lewandowski And Bernal's Goals Help Leaders Go 4 Points Clear

FC Barcelona go 4 points clear at the top of the La Liga 2025-26 standings
Lamine Yamal scored a stunning goal for La Blaugrana
Robert Lewandowski and Marc Bernal also score in Barca's 3-0 win over Mallorca
Barcelona moved four points clear at the top of LaLiga as Lamine Yamal's second-half stunner helped them on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win over Mallorca.
Robert Lewandowski and substitute Marc Bernal were also on target for Barcelona, who pulled clear of Clasico rivals Real Madrid ahead of their clash with Valencia on Sunday.
Mallorca squandered a huge chance to open the scoring in the 17th minute, with Jan Virgili's centre met by Vedat Muriqi on the stretch, but he could only prod his attempt wide.
Barcelona eventually found their groove as Marcus Rashford cut inside and shot narrowly wide of the right post, but Hansi Flick's side edged themselves in front soon after.
Rashford was involved again, with his shot blocked by David Lopez, though the rebound bounced off Dani Olmo and into Lewandowski's path, who finished past Leo Roman.
And the result was sealed on the hour by Yamal. After missing a glorious opportunity in the first half, the teenager collected Olmo's pass before sending a wonderful shot from 25 yards out into the bottom-right corner.
Bernal added further gloss to the scoreline seven minutes from time with another bit of individual brilliance, with the Spaniard racing into the penalty area before sitting down Pablo Maffeo and firing in at the near post.
Data Debrief: Lewandowski And Yamal Lead The Way For Free-Scoring Barca
Though Mallorca made things nervy in the first half, they proved no match for Barcelona's star-studded attack, who were in fine form once they clicked into gear.
And with their win, the Blaugrana are the second team to have three players to score 10-plus goals in Europe's top-five leagues this season (Ferran Torres 12, Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal both 10), after Bayern Munich (Harry Kane 22, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz both 10).
Barcelona captain Lewandowski has also now scored 10 goals in LaLiga 2025-26, becoming the third player to reach double figures for goals in 15 consecutive seasons in Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (16) and level with Lionel Messi.
Yamal, meanwhile, has brought up his 24th goal in what was his 92nd LaLiga appearance. Indeed, it is the most by a player under the age of 19 in Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century, surpassing Kylian Mbappe (23 goals).