Sao Paulo Vs Santos Live Streaming, Campeonato Paulista 2026: Will Neymar Make A Comeback?

Sao Paulo are 14th in the points table, while Santos are the 11th
Neymar is not likely not to feature in this match as he's still undergoing rehabilitation
The match will not be streamed live in India
Sao Paulo will lock horns with state rivals Santos in round six of the Campeonato Paulista Serie A1 2026 at the MorumBIS stadium, São Paulo city on January 31, 2026.
The visitors are currently at the 11th spot in the points table with 6 points in five matches. They have won and lost one match each, while the remaining three have resulted in a draw.
Meanwhile, the home team are languishing at the 14th position with 4 points in 5 games, resulting from one win and three losses, while the remaining one ended in a draw.
Will Neymar Play?
According to reports, Neymar will feature in the round six clash against Sao Paulo as he is still going through the rehabilitation process. He joined the team's session on Thursday and the team will not want to rush him into the field while his progression is being carefully monitored.
Neymar has focused on his physiotherapy ever since he had a corrective surgery on the meniscus in his left knee. It is expected that he might take on the field from next week.
Sao Paulo Vs Santos, Campeonato Paulista 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 70
Sao Paulo: 26
Santos: 30
Draw: 14
Sao Paulo vs Santos, Campeonato Paulista 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Sao Paulo Vs Santos, Campeonato Paulista match being played?
The Sao Paulo vs Santos, Campeonato Paulista match will be played on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at the MorumBIS stadium, São Paulo city. In India, the match will kick off at 5:00 AM IST on January 31, 2026.
Where to watch the Sao Paulo vs Santos, Campeonato Paulista match live?
In Brazil, fans can watch the Sao Paulo vs Santos, Campeonato Paulista match live on TNT Brasil, TNT Go, Zapping, Claro TV+, Max Brazil, Sky+, and Vivo Play platforms. The Classico Alvinegro will not be live-streamed or televised in India.