England Vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Score: ENG Choose To Bat First Against Aussies

Welcome to the live coverage of the Australia vs England 1st ODI being played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Follow live scores below.
England Vs Australia: Playing XIs
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis (On Debut), Adam Zampa.
England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (C), Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell (On Debut), Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid.