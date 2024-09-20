ENG Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Australia Beat England By Seven Wickets In Nottingham -In Pics

Australia's Travis Head celebrates 100 runs during the first one day international match between England and Australia, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England
England's Jacob Bethell bowling during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Liam Livingstone celebrates the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith with team-mates during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Brydon Carse, right, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh, not pictured, during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
Australia's Cameron Green celebrates with team-mates after taking the catch to dismiss England's Liam Livingstone during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne fields the ball during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Jacob Bethell, left, bats during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
Australia's Aaron Hardie prevents a boundary as he fields during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Liam Livingstone bats during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates with team-mates including Travis Head, on his back, after taking the wicket of England's Harry Brook during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
Australia's Ben Dwarshuis celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of England's Phil Salt, not pictured, during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge,, Nottingham, England.