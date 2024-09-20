Cricket

ENG Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Australia Beat England By Seven Wickets In Nottingham -In Pics

Australia chased down a formidable 316-run target in 44 overs to defeat England by seven wickets in the first ODI at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Travis Head stole the show with a scintillating unbeaten 154 off 129 deliveries, adorned with 20 fours and five sixes. Electing to bat first, England posted 315 in 49.4 overs, with Ben Duckett (95) and Will Jacks forming a crucial 120-run partnership for the second wicket. However, Duckett fell five runs shy of a century, dismissed by Marnus Labuschagne, who claimed three wickets to emerge as Australia's key bowler. Australia's winning momentum never wavered as Head led the charge, propelling his team to a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Australia's Travis Head celebrates 100 runs | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Australia's Travis Head celebrates 100 runs during the first one day international match between England and Australia, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England

England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Englands Jacob Bethell in action
England Vs Australia 1st ODI: England's Jacob Bethell in action | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

England's Jacob Bethell bowling during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Englands Liam Livingstone celebrates the wicket of Australias Steven Smith
England Vs Australia 1st ODI: England's Liam Livingstone celebrates the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

England's Liam Livingstone celebrates the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith with team-mates during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Englands Brydon Carse, right, celebrates the wicket of Australias Mitchell Marsh
England Vs Australia 1st ODI: England's Brydon Carse, right, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

England's Brydon Carse, right, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh, not pictured, during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Australias Cameron Green celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Englands Liam Livingstone
England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Australia's Cameron Green celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss England's Liam Livingstone | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Australia's Cameron Green celebrates with team-mates after taking the catch to dismiss England's Liam Livingstone during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Australias Marnus Labuschagne fields the ball
England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne fields the ball | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne fields the ball during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Englands Jacob Bethell in action
England Vs Australia 1st ODI: England's Jacob Bethell in action | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

England's Jacob Bethell, left, bats during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Australias Aaron Hardie prevents a boundary
England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Australia's Aaron Hardie prevents a boundary | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Australia's Aaron Hardie prevents a boundary as he fields during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Englands Liam Livingstone in action
England Vs Australia 1st ODI: England's Liam Livingstone in action | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

England's Liam Livingstone bats during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Australias Marnus Labuschagne celebrates after taking the wicket of Englands Harry Brook
England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Harry Brook | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates with team-mates including Travis Head, on his back, after taking the wicket of England's Harry Brook during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Australias Ben Dwarshuis celebrates after taking the wicket of Englands Phil Salt
England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Australia's Ben Dwarshuis celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Phil Salt | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Australia's Ben Dwarshuis celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of England's Phil Salt, not pictured, during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge,, Nottingham, England.

