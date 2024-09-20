Cricket

ENG Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Australia Beat England By Seven Wickets In Nottingham -In Pics

Australia chased down a formidable 316-run target in 44 overs to defeat England by seven wickets in the first ODI at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Travis Head stole the show with a scintillating unbeaten 154 off 129 deliveries, adorned with 20 fours and five sixes. Electing to bat first, England posted 315 in 49.4 overs, with Ben Duckett (95) and Will Jacks forming a crucial 120-run partnership for the second wicket. However, Duckett fell five runs shy of a century, dismissed by Marnus Labuschagne, who claimed three wickets to emerge as Australia's key bowler. Australia's winning momentum never wavered as Head led the charge, propelling his team to a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.