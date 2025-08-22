Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig Highlights, Bundesliga 2025-26: Kane Bags Hat-trick As Bavarians Thump Die Roten Bullen

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig Highlights, Bundesliga 2025-26: Bayern defeated RB Leipzig 6-0 in the first match of the new German Bundesliga 2025-26 at the Allianz Arena. Follow the highlights, right here

Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka, right, and Leipzig's Nicolas Seiwald in action during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany. Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP
Here are the highlights of the Bundesliga 2025-26 season opener as reigning champions Bayern Munich defeated RB Leipzig 6-0 at the Allianz Arena. Harry Kane dominated with the exception of a 15-minute spell after halftime when Antonio Nusa went close for the visitors. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany made four changes at once in the 68th but there was no respite for Leipzig. Follow the highlights here
LIVE UPDATES

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Match Details

  • Location: Munich, Germany

  • Stadium: Allianz Arena

  • Date: Saturday, August 23

  • Kick-off Time: 12:00 a.m. IST (Saturday, August 23)

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: H2H

Total matches: 22

Bayern Munich won: 12

RB Leipzig won: 3

Draws: 7

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Predicted XIs

Bayern: Neuer (GK); Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Olise, Diaz; Kane

Leipzig: Vandevoordt (GK); Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Schlager, Seiwald, Simons; Diomande, Openda, Nusa

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Starting XIs

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Referee For Tonight's Fixture

Daniel Siebert will be the referee for this match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, part of Matchday 1 of the 2025-2026 Bundesliga regular season.

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Mins For KO

We are just minutes away from the start of the first game of the 2025-2026 Bundesliga between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena. Big game today.

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Kick-off In Allianz Arena

And we are off in the Allianz Arena as RB Leipzig get things underway against the hosts Bayern Munich in the first match of the new season.

Bayern Munich 0-0 RB Leipzig 1'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Early Pressure From Hosts

Michael Olise is in the Leipzig penalty area and is covered by the two defenders but the former Palace player somehow gets a shot on target but it deflects for a corner. The set-piece is not a decent one and Leipzig can heave a sigh of relief.

Bayern Munich 0-0 RB Leipzig 4'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: No Benjamin Sesko For Leipzig

RB fans will not see a familiar face in the starting XI tonight, in the form of Benjamin Sesko, who has moved to Manchester United in the Premier League. He was signed by the Red Devils for 76.5 million euros ($89m) with 8.5 million euros ($9.9m) in bonuses.

Bayern Munich 0-0 RB Leipzig 8'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: It's All Bayern

It's all Bayern Munich at the moment as RB Leipzig look to sit deep and soak in the pressure. Xavi Simons looks the prime target for the visitors if they do counter.

Bayern Munich 0-0 RB Leipzig 13'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: RBL Counter But BAY Thwart The Attack

Leipzig forwards get on the counter but Jonathan Tah stands strong and and wins the ball from the opposing players. Elsewhere, Euro 2025 winner Georgia Stanway, who plays her club football for Bayern Munich, is in the crowd this evening.

Bayern Munich 0-0 RB Leipzig 20'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: What A Move!

What a goal that could have been from Bayern and Harry Kane! Skipper Kimmich pings in a ball to Kane in the penalty area but the Englishman shoots it way over the bar.

Bayern Munich 0-0 RB Leipzig 25'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Goalazooo!

And we have the first goal of the evening and it's come from Michael Olise. Gnabry sends a ball in the box but Stanisic can't get to it in time but it rebounds off a Leipzig defender on to the feet of Michael Olise, who sends an absolute rocket into the far corner.

Bayern Munich 1-0 RB Leipzig 27'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Diazzzzzzz!

Bayern are in the mood tonight!!! Some neat, intricate play at the edge of the RB Leipzig penalty box allows Luis Diaz to get inside the box and unleash a shot that rips through the net. The Colombian gets underway in Germany.

Bayern Munich 2-0 RB Leipzig 32'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: RBL Bench Look Flustered!

RB Leipzig bench looks a bit flustered by that start and with Bayern having all of the ball, the visitors need some change in plans if they are to get back in the game.

Bayern Munich 2-0 RB Leipzig 38'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Olise, Olise!

Michael Olise on a hat-trick! The Frenchman is terrorising the RBL defence as he scores his second goal of the game. Leipzig just don't know what has hit them! The former Palace winger guides through the Leipzig defence and sores past Gulácsi.

Bayern Munich 3-0 RB Leipzig 41'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: HT!

The whistle has blow and it's a big lead for Bayern at half-time.

Bayern Munich 3-0 RB Leipzig HT'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Second-half Underway

It's the visitors who get the second-half underway at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich 3-0 RB Leipzig 46'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Tah Booked

Bayern's Jonathan Tah gets a yellow card and is surprised at the booking. However, he handballs twice going to the ground that sees ref book the German international.

Bayern Munich 3-0 RB Leipzig 50'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: RBL Gaining Some Momentum

Bayern have stepped back a bit in this half with Leipzig playing some good football. They do have a go at the Bayern goal but the hosts' defence stands tall.

Bayern Munich 3-0 RB Leipzig 58'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Goals Galore

Goals, goals and more goals! Harry Kanes puts daylight in the scoreline by scoring Bayern's fourth of the evening not before Antonio Nusa pulling one back for Leipzig to make a decent scoreline on paper.

Bayern Munich 4-1 RB Leipzig 66'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Fifth Goal

VAR disallows RB Leipzig's goal and it stays 4-0 but not before Harry Kane again stepping up and providing fireworks as the reigning champions start off the season on a sparkling note.

Bayern Munich 5-0 RB Leipzig 74'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Friendly?

Are we watching a friendly or a Bundesliga game? The Bavarians are 6-0 up against RB Leipzig and Harry Kane has scored a hat-trick. Insane stuff. A hat-trick in his first game of the Bundesliga campaign.

Bayern Munich 6-0 RB Leipzig 78'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Kane Gets Standing Ovation

The home fans applaud Harry Kane as the Englishman goes off.

He's replaced by Jonah Kusi-Asare.

Bayern Munich 6-0 RB Leipzig 86'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Six Mins Added

A minimum of six minutes added at the end of the second half.

Bayern Munich 6-0 RB Leipzig 90+1'

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: FT

Harry Kane hat-trick and Michael Olise two goals sees Bayern Munich start off the season with a thumping 6-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

Published At:
