MLC 2024: Pooran Powers MI New York To Easy Win Over Seattle Orcas In Tournament Opener

Trent Boult, Rashid Khan’s three wickets each restrict Orcas to low total

Nicholas Pooran Photo: X/@MLCricket
The Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 season commenced on Friday with the MI New York kicking off their title defence through a commanding six-wicket win over Seattle Orcas. (More Cricket News)

The clash was a rematch of last year's final, where Nicholas Pooran had scored a stunning century to help MINY win the maiden edition of MLC

All eyes were on Nicholas Pooran again at Church Street Park in Morrisville as the West Indian wicketkeeper-batter continued from where he left in the 2023 edition. His unbeaten 62 off just 37 balls helped MI New York chase down the total of 109 runs in just 14.2 overs.

With the early wickets of Ruben Clinton (6) and USA’s national team skipper Monank Patel (8), the initial momentum seemed to be in the Seattle Orcas’ favour. Cameron Gannon was the main bowling aggressor, getting both batters in the third over and giving his team a ray of hope. But then came Pooran and flexed his hitting muscles.

Pooran proceeded to hit Gannon for 2 sixes and as many fours in his next over. This turned the tide to MI New York’s favour.

Andre Russell played for Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2023 - MLC
MLC 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Venues And More - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Eventually, Pooran’s power-hitting abilities proved to be too much for the Seattle Orcas. They got the wickets of Shayan Jahangir (3) and Tim David (12) as well, but the left-handed Pooran and his countryman Kieron Pollard (8*) took their team over the line for their first two points of MLC 2024.

Earlier in the day, the skills of the MI New York bowlers were on display as they bowled out the Seattle Orcas for just 108 runs. Rashid Khan and Trent Boult bagged three wickets each, never really allowing their opponents to settle into the match.

New Zealand’s star pacer Boult got the early breakthrough in the opening over itself, sending Nauman Anwar back to the pavilion for a duck. The Pakistan batter’s late attempt to cut the ball away caught a faint edge which travelled to the wicketkeeper and eventual match-winner Nicholas Pooran.

With Quinton de Kock (5) still in the crease, the Seattle Orcas could still hit a competitive score, but he was also gone in Boult’s next over. His attempt to hit the ball through leg side was met with a top edge, and Pooran did well to get underneath it and send de Kock back to the pavilion.

From then on, MI New York were in the driving seat, getting the regular wickets. For the Seattle Orcas, Shubham Ranjane ended as the highest run-getter with a tidy innings of 35 runs in 31 balls. Finding the boundary regularly, Ranjane proved to be a threat before he tried to hit Rashid Khan for consecutive sixes but fell short in his second attempt, hitting the ball to Tim David instead.

Harmeet Singh, who recently featured for the USA in the T20 World Cup, played a 20-run cameo as the side set a target that was eventually chased down by the defending champions with 34 balls to spare.

