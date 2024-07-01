Cricket

MLC 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Venues And More - All You Need To Know

The second edition of Major League Cricket will start from July 5 and will run till the 28th. The opening game of the tournament will be played between MI New York and Seattle Orcas

MLC
Andre Russell played for Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2023 Photo: MLC
info_icon

The second edition of Major League Cricket will start from July 5 and will run till the 28th. The opening game of the tournament will be played between MI New York and Seattle Orcas. (More Cricket News)

Superstars from around the globe are set to ply their trade in the upcoming edition of the tournament. Some of the notable names such as Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, David Miller, Fad du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock among many others will light up stadiums around the United States.

The games will be played at 12:30 AM, 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM, all Indian Standard Time (IST). The tournament will run 21 matches before the next round. The next round will have an Eliminator, Qualifier and Challenger before the all-important final. 

The final will be played on July 28th, 6:00 AM on July 29th (IST) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. 

MLC 2024 Squads: 

San Francisco Unicorns – Pat Cummins, Qais Ahmad, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Henry, Mackenzie Harvey, Lungi Ngidi, Brody Couch, Tajinder Singh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Jahmar Hamilton, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Smit Patel, David White, Corey Anderson, Finn Allen, Carmi le RouxLiam Plunkett, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan

Los Angeles Knight Riders – Martin Guptill, Jaskaran Malhotra, Alex Carey, Spencer Johnson, Saif BadarAli Sheikh, Andre Russell, David Miller, Unmukt Chand, Bhaskar Yadram, Ali Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Shakib Al Hasan, Gajanand Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Zampa, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry

Texas Super Kings – Rusty Theron, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Imran Tahir, Calvin Savage, Faf du Plessis, Marcus Stoinis, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Milind Kumar, Zia Shahzad, Mohammad Mohsin, Matthew Tromp, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dwayne Bravo, Daniel Sams, Cody Chetty, Noor Ahmad,Sami Aslam, Mitchell Santner, Zia ul-Haq, Lahiru Milantha, Cameron Stevenson

Washington Freedom - Rachin Ravindra, Ian Holland, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Justin Dill, Jack Edwards, Lahiru Milantha, Andries Gous, Amila Aponso, Steve Smith, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammed, Obus Pienaar, Glenn Maxwell, Akhilesh Bodugum, Marco Jansen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Andrew Tye, Travis Head

MI New York – Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Nosthusha Kenjige, Dewald Brevis, Rushil Ugarkar, Ruben Clinton, Anrich Nortje, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Romario Shepherd, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil, Tim David, Heath Richards, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard

Seattle Orcas – Nandre Burger, Harmeet Singh, Obed McCoy, Nathan Ellis, Shubham Ranjane, Andrew Tye, Angelo Perera, Hayden Walsh, Nauman Anwar, Michael Bracewell, Dwaine Pretorius, Nisarg Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Cameron Gannon, Dasun Shanaka, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen, Shehan Jayasuriya, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Imad Wasim, Phani Simhardi

When and where will the MLC 2024 take place?

The Major League Cricket 2024 will be played from July 5 to July 28, 2024, in the United States. 

Where to watch the broadcast of the MLC 2024 in India?

The Indian broadcast partners of the MLC 2024 are yet to be announced.

Where to watch the live streaming of the MLC 2024 in India?

To be announced. 

