Cricket

MLC 2024: Matthew Short's Fifty, Liam Plunkett's Bowling Help San Francisco Unicorns Beat Seattle Orcas

Seattle Orcas went from 76/0 to 98/5 in the middle overs as San Francisco bowlers put up a brilliant show

MLC
The victory was San Francisco Unicorn's second of the season as Seattle Orcas suffered their third loss. Photo: MLC
info_icon

A remarkable half-century from Matthew Short followed by a solid performance from the bowlers helped San Francisco Unicorns beat Seattle Orcas by 23 runs in the 13th match of the 2024 Cognizant Major League Cricket at Church Street Park, Morrisville on Monday. (More Cricket News)

After Short's 32-ball 56 took San Francisco Unicorn to 165/7, Liam Plunkett's Man of the Match performance of 3/26 with the ball restricted Seattle Orcas to 142/6 in the chase.

The victory was San Francisco Unicorn's second of the season as Seattle Orcas suffered their third loss.

Openers Shehan Jayasuriya and Ryan Rickelton provided a flying start to the Seattle Orcas, as they amassed as many as 54 runs in the Powerplay. Jayasuriya hammered 18 runs, including three fours, in Haris Rauf's first over, putting the Orcas in a strong position by the end of the first six overs.

Rickelton, who scored 29 off 21 balls, was dismissed by Plunkett in the ninth over, and Quinton de Kock fell cheaply to Short in the following over. Jayasuriya, on the other hand, brought up his half-century in 35 balls, but was dismissed by Pat Cummins in the 11th over.

The San Francisco Unicorns made a strong comeback with three wickets in three overs. They continued their momentum with back-to-back wickets in the 13th and 14th overs. Aaron Jones was caught and bowled by Plunkett, while Corey Anderson removed Heinrich Klaasen, leaving the Seattle Orcas struggling at 103/5, with 63 runs required in the final six overs.

Harmeet Singh and Hammad Azam then approached cautiously. They added 30 off 21, but the Unicorns struck again as Harmeet tried to slog on Plunket's last ball of his spell. Rauf and Cummins then bowled exceptional final two overs to ensure a clinical win for their team.

Earlier in the day, the San Francisco Unicorns were invited to bat first. They faced an early setback as Jake Fraser-McGurk (11 off 10) was bowled by Imad Wasim in the third over.

Matthew Short and Fin Allen then took control of the game, as they exploited a wicket that offered good bounce and pace. The duo scored more than 10 runs per over, constructing a commanding partnership of 75 runs off 40 balls.

Lockie Ferguson - MLC
MLC 2024: Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar Star In Washington Freedom's Win Over Seattle Orcas

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Allen scored a fiery cameo of 34 off 18 balls before falling to Wasim in the 9th over. By the halfway mark, the Unicorns were cruising at 106/2 and looked set for a big total.

However, Short's (56 off 32) dismissal in the first ball of the 11th over swayed the momentum towards Seattle Orcas. The ball that had come on nicely in the first half of the innings, started behaving differently in the second, as Seattle Orcas made a comeback to contain the Unicorns, taking wickets in quick intervals.

Corey Anderson (5 off 11) was dismissed by Cameron Gannon in the 13th over, followed by Josh Inglis (8 off 8) in the next over, by Harmeet Singh.

With the Unicorns struggling at 122/5 after 14 overs, Hassan Khan and Sanjay Krishnamurthi forged a crucial partnership, adding 31 runs off 27 balls to reach the 150-run mark in the 18th over.

However, Khan (10 off 13) was dismissed in the same over by Gannon, who finished his spell with impressive figures of 3/26. Meanwhile, Krishnamurthi played a vital cameo of 30 off 21 balls to help the San Francisco Unicorns post a total of 165/7 in their 20 overs.

Brief Scores: San Francisco Unicorns (Matthew Short 56 off 32, Finn Allen 34 off 18, Cameron Gannon 3/26) beat Seattle Orcas (Shehan Jayasuriya 54 off 37, Ryan Rickelton 29 off 21, Liam Plunkett 3/26) by 23 runs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya To Lead In T20Is - Report
  2. MLC 2024: Matthew Short's Fifty, Liam Plunkett's Bowling Help San Francisco Unicorns Beat Seattle Orcas
  3. Sri Lanka At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  5. Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displayed In Stadiums: Report
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics
  3. Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Move On Saul On Loan To La Liga Rivals Sevilla
  4. Alan Shearer Expects Gareth Southgate Departure After Gut-Wrenching UEFA Euro 2024 Failure
  5. Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  3. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: NTK Leader Balasubramanian Hacked To Death In Madurai Days After K Armstrong's Killing
  2. India News LIVE: 2 Judges Appointed To SC; Defence Minister Speaks To Army Chief After Doda Encounter
  3. Mumbai Police Arrests Techie Over Bomb Threat To Anant Ambani's Wedding
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: Pune Police To Probe Authenticity Of IAS Officer's Medical Certificates; Search On For Parents
  5. Doda Encounter Deaths: 'Govt Should Take Responsibility', Says LoP Rahul Gandhi; J&K LG Vows To 'Avenge'
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Ulajh' Trailer Out
  2. Pahlaj Nihalani Quashes Govinda's Claim Of Being Offered A Role In James Cameron's 'Avatar'
  3. Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Birthday With A Heartwarming Post And Adorable Unseen Pics
  4. Abhishek Bachchan To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'? Amitabh Bachchan Drops Hint
  5. 'Manorathangal' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil Unite For An Anthology Series
US News
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  3. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  4. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  5. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
World News
  1. Ukraine Peace Summit: Zelenskky Calls On Putin And Russia To Participate In November Peace Talks
  2. Nepal Bus Tragedy: 14 Bodies Recovered, 6 Indians Dead; No Trace Of Buses Yet
  3. Oman Mosque Attack: Shooting At Mosque In Muscat Kills 4
  4. After Attack On Trump, 'Security Scare' For King Charles, Queen Camilla | What We Know
  5. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  3. Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP
  4. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  6. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  7. Sports News Today LIVE: Sumit Nagal, Rafael Nadal In Action At Swedish Open; Kylian Mbappe To Be Unveiled As New Real Madrid Player