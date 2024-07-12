MLC 2024: Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar Star In Washington Freedom's Win Over Seattle Orcas

Imad Wasim removed the dangerous Travis Head for a duck on the second ball of the innings, ending the over with a wicket maiden. Steve Smith and Rachin Ravindra then looked to rebuild with the counter-attack. They scored as many as 18 runs in the third over. Ravindra looked dangerous with the bat, but Nandre Burger dismissed him in the fifth over for 26 off 16 balls, which included three boundaries and two sixes. Smith (12 off 13) followed him back to the pavilion in the following over, leaving the Orcas at 47/3 after six overs.