NBA: Gui Santos Shines As Golden State Warriors Edge Memphis Grizzlies 114-113
Gui Santos made a go-ahead layup with 19 seconds left and Al Horford stole the ball from Cam Spencer moments later after he rebounded a Memphis miss, as the Golden State Warriors rallied late to beat the Grizzlies 114-113 in the NBA on Tuesday (February 10, 2026). Pat Spencer had 17 points and seven assists, leading seven players in double figures for a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry for the fourth straight game because of a lingering right knee injury that coach Steve Kerr said would keep him out of the All-Star Game on the weekend.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE