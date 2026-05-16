South Korea Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026: Son Heung-Min Leads 26-Man Team – See Who’s In, Who’s Out

South Korea's Son Heung-min goes for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Ivory Coast in Milton Keynes, England, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

South Korea's Son Heung-min goes for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Ivory Coast in Milton Keynes, England, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland