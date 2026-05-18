Arsenal Vs Burnley LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Trossard's Goal Saved Gunners Last Game? Check What Happened

Arsenal Vs Burnley Live Score, Premier League: What Happened In Arsenal's Last Match?
In their last match on May 10, 2026, Arsenal secured a crucial 1-0 victory against West Ham United at the London Stadium.
It was a tense London derby, but Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute, finishing off an assist from Martin Ødegaard. The hard-fought three points were vital for the Gunners, keeping them two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table heading into the final stretch.
Arsenal Vs Burnley Live Score, Premier League: Check Championship Scenario
For Mikel Arteta's men, the mathematical objective is absolute—win both remaining games to hit 85 points, and their 22-year title drought is officially over. Because they hold a two-point cushion, maximum points guarantee the trophy regardless of what Manchester City does.
Pep Guardiola's side trails by two points but holds a slight advantage in goal difference (+43 to +42). City must win out to reach 83 points and hope that Arsenal drops points in at least one of their final two matches.
If Arsenal draws one game and wins the other, they will finish on 83 points. If City wins both of their remaining games, they will also finish on 83 points. In this exact scenario, the title will likely come down to Goal Difference. Crucially, if both goal difference and goals scored finish completely identical, Manchester City holds the ultimate tie-breaker advantage, having taken 4 points off Arsenal in their head-to-head league meetings this season
Arsenal Vs Burnley Live Score, Premier League: Intense Penultimate Matchweek Awaits
The excitement across the footballing world has reached a fever pitch as the 2025–26 Premier League season enters its high-stakes penultimate matchweek. The tension at the top of the table is palpable, with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal holding a razor-thin two-point lead over a relentless Manchester City side that is threatening to steal the crown at the absolute death. Every pass, tackle, and tactical decision now carries the weight of a 10-month campaign, turning stadium terraces and living rooms into cauldrons of nervous energy. With the margin for error completely erased and a historic title hanging in the balance, fans are strapped in for a thrilling, unpredictable ride where a single goal could define the destiny of the entire season.
Arsenal Vs Burnley Live Score, Premier League: Match Details
Match: Arsenal F.C. vs. Burnley F.C. (Matchday 37 of 38)
Competition: 2025–26 English Premier League
Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 (IST) / Monday, May 18, 2026 (UK Time)
Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (8:00 PM local UK time)
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, United Kingdom
Current Standings Context: Arsenal enters the game as league leaders fighting to secure the Premier League title, while Burnley has already been mathematically relegated to the Championship.
Arsenal Vs Burnley Live Score, Premier League: Hey There!
Good evening, football lovers. We are building up to the start of the Premier League matchday 37 fixture between Arsenal and Burnley. Watch this space for pre-match news and live updates.