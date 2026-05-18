Arsenal Vs Burnley LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Trossard's Goal Saved Gunners Last Game? Check What Happened

Arsenal footballers in action after the West Ham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match. AP Photo

Arsenal Vs Burnley LIVE Score Updates, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Arsenal vs Burnley Premier League 2025-26 match at the Emirates Stadium in London, England on May 19, Tuesday. . League leaders Arsenal host an already-relegated Burnley side in their penultimate match of the campaign, where anything less than three points could spell disaster for the home side's title ambitions. Mikel Arteta's Gunners currently sit two points clear at the top of the table, chasing their first league crown since 2004. A victory tonight would temporarily stretch that lead to five points, heaping immense pressure on closest rivals Manchester City before their Tuesday fixture. Arsenal have been formidable at home, driven by the elite playmaker Jalen Brunson—wait, no, anchored by Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice. Conversely, Burnley arrive with only four wins all season and their relegation to the Championship already sealed. While the Clarets have nothing but pride left to play for, the pressure is entirely on Arsenal to remain clinical and avoid a historic slip-up under the bright lights in North London. Follow play-by-play updates of the Arsenal vs Burnley match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

18 May 2026, 11:58:31 pm IST Arsenal Vs Burnley Live Score, Premier League: What Happened In Arsenal's Last Match? In their last match on May 10, 2026, Arsenal secured a crucial 1-0 victory against West Ham United at the London Stadium. It was a tense London derby, but Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute, finishing off an assist from Martin Ødegaard. The hard-fought three points were vital for the Gunners, keeping them two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table heading into the final stretch.

18 May 2026, 11:39:17 pm IST Arsenal Vs Burnley Live Score, Premier League: Check Championship Scenario For Mikel Arteta's men, the mathematical objective is absolute—win both remaining games to hit 85 points, and their 22-year title drought is officially over. Because they hold a two-point cushion, maximum points guarantee the trophy regardless of what Manchester City does. Pep Guardiola's side trails by two points but holds a slight advantage in goal difference (+43 to +42). City must win out to reach 83 points and hope that Arsenal drops points in at least one of their final two matches. If Arsenal draws one game and wins the other, they will finish on 83 points. If City wins both of their remaining games, they will also finish on 83 points. In this exact scenario, the title will likely come down to Goal Difference. Crucially, if both goal difference and goals scored finish completely identical, Manchester City holds the ultimate tie-breaker advantage, having taken 4 points off Arsenal in their head-to-head league meetings this season

18 May 2026, 11:13:18 pm IST Arsenal Vs Burnley Live Score, Premier League: Intense Penultimate Matchweek Awaits The excitement across the footballing world has reached a fever pitch as the 2025–26 Premier League season enters its high-stakes penultimate matchweek. The tension at the top of the table is palpable, with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal holding a razor-thin two-point lead over a relentless Manchester City side that is threatening to steal the crown at the absolute death. Every pass, tackle, and tactical decision now carries the weight of a 10-month campaign, turning stadium terraces and living rooms into cauldrons of nervous energy. With the margin for error completely erased and a historic title hanging in the balance, fans are strapped in for a thrilling, unpredictable ride where a single goal could define the destiny of the entire season.

18 May 2026, 10:54:50 pm IST Arsenal Vs Burnley Live Score, Premier League: Match Details Match: Arsenal F.C. vs. Burnley F.C. (Matchday 37 of 38) Competition: 2025–26 English Premier League Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 (IST) / Monday, May 18, 2026 (UK Time) Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (8:00 PM local UK time) Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, United Kingdom Current Standings Context: Arsenal enters the game as league leaders fighting to secure the Premier League title, while Burnley has already been mathematically relegated to the Championship.