Al-Nassr Vs Gamba Osaka Live Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Final: How Can Ronaldo And Co Win Saudi League?

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the Saudi Super Cup final against Al Ahli at the Hong Kong Stadium. AP

Al-Nassr Vs Gamba Osaka Live Score Updates, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Final: Al-Nassr enter the final on home soil as heavy favorites under manager Jorge Jesus. The Saudi giants have enjoyed a flawless tournament run, highlighted by a commanding 5-1 semi-final victory over Al Ahli. All eyes will be on global icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads a star-studded attack featuring Sadio Mané and João Félix, as he searches for his first major trophy with the Riyadh-based club. In contrast, Gamba Osaka arrive representing the tactical discipline of the J-League. Head coach Jens Wissing has emphasized a collective, energetic, and courageous team approach to counter Al-Nassr's individual brilliance. Backed by a resilient defensive unit and quick vertical transitions, the Japanese side present a formidable threat capable of pulling off a massive continental upset. Follow play-by-play updates of the Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka match with us.

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16 May 2026, 10:13:07 pm IST Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: How Can Cristiano Ronaldo And Co Win Saudi Pro League? As the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League (SPL) enters its final stretch, Al-Nassr occupies the top spot but faces an incredibly tight race with defending champions Al-Hilal. Following a dramatic 1–1 Riyadh Derby draw—where Al-Nassr was seconds away from practically sealing the league before a late 98th-minute equalizer—the title is completely on the line. Al-Hilal plays their game-in-hand against NEOM SC. Because Al-Nassr holds a 5-point cushion, any draw or loss for Al-Hilal instantly crowns Al-Nassr as the Saudi Pro League champions without Cristiano Ronaldo’s men even having to kick a ball in their final match. If Al-Hilal defeats NEOM SC, they will cut Al-Nassr's lead to 2 points heading into the final matchday. In this setup, the math is entirely in Al-Nassr's hands: a victory over Damac Club in their final game guarantees them the championship, moving them to an unreachable 86 points. Things get dangerous for Al-Nassr if they draw against Damac while Al-Hilal wins both of their remaining fixtures. In this specific case, both powerhouse clubs would finish deadlocked on 84 points. Unlike European leagues where overall goal difference breaks a tie, the Saudi Pro League strictly utilizes Head-to-Head records as the primary tiebreaker. Because Al-Hilal holds the upper hand in their direct matchups this season, Al-Hilal would win the league on a tiebreaker if the teams finish level on points. Al-Nassr needs exactly one victory from their final match—or a single misstep from Al-Hilal—to officially end their league title drought and capture Ronaldo's first domestic league crown in Saudi Arabia.

16 May 2026, 09:53:29 pm IST Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Al-Nassr FC vs. Gamba Osaka Stage: Tournament Final (Single-leg decider) Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026 Kick-off Time: 11:15 PM IST (9:45 PM Local Time in Riyadh) Venue: Alawwal Park (King Saud University Stadium), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live Streaming (India): FanCode app and website