Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Keeps Amethi, Rae Bareli Suspense On; EC Bans KCR From Campaigning

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE Updates: The Election Commission on Wednesday barred BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours for his alleged "objectionable" remarks against the Congress. The EC said that Chandrashekar Rao's remarks at a press conference in Sircilla on April 5 were violative of the provisions of the model code of conduct and its advisories. In other news, Jharkhand Congress's X account was withheld on Wednesday by the microblogging site over an alleged 'deepfake morphed video' of Home Minister Amit Shah that was posted on the handle. Meanwhile, the suspense on whether top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats continued, with only two days left for the nomination process to end. Congress on Wednesday said it would decide on Amethi and Rae Bareli in 24 hours.

Outlook Web Desk
2 May 2024
2 May 2024
Amethi and Rae Bareli are considered as traditional pocket boroughs of the Gandhi-Nehru family as its members have represented the seats for several decades. PTI/File

India General Elections: How To Vote

A person is eligible to vote in India after attaining the age of 18. An eligible voter can vote only if their name appears in the voter list, also known as Electoral Roll. All Voting FAQs Answered Here

The election commission of India offers online voter registration for Indian citizens who have attained the age of 18 on the qualifying date (1 Jan, 1 April, 1 July and 1 Oct of the year of revision of electoral roll). Citizen, can enroll themselves as General Voter and fill Form 6 online at National Voters' Service Portal. The form can be checked HERE - https://voters.eci.gov.in/

Lok Sabha Election News: Hemant Soren's Sister Fielded By JMM From Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday announced former CM Hemant Soren's sister, Anjani Soren, as the party candidate from Odisha's Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency.


Lok Sabha Elections: Owaisi Says PM Modi, RSS 'Building Walls Of Hatred'  

Addressing an election rally in Telangana, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said PM Modi and RSS were building "walls of hatred in the name of temples and mosques".

"What did the people of this country get in ten years? The youth is unemployed...For how long will you allow PM Modi and RSS to build walls of hatred in the name of temples and mosques...PM Modi says there is a vote bank in this country...," Owaisi said.

"There has never been a Muslim vote bank in this country, nor will there be one. There is only one bank in this country from which PM Modi gave a loan of Rs 6000 crore to his friends...," he said.

Lok Sabha Polls: EC Revises Polling Time In Telangana Over Heatwave

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday increased the polling time for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana by an hour in view of heat wave conditions prevailing in the state.

The new timing would be 7 am to 6 pm against the earlier 7 am to 5 pm. Polling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on May 13 in the fourth round of the seven-phase elections.

While the extended time for voting will be applicable in all assembly segments of 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, in the remaining five parliamentary seats, the timing will apply in certain assembly segments, according to a notification issued by the commission.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE : How to Register to Vote in India?

All Indian citizens of 18 years and above can register themselves to vote in the general elections. To register, one must download Form 6 from the National Voters' Service Portal or receive one from your local Booth Level Officer.  

Fill in details such as your Aadhar details, address, educational qualification and other details. Attach all proof needed and submit the form.  

All Voting FAQs Answered Here

