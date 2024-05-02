Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Keeps Amethi, Rae Bareli Suspense On; EC Bans KCR From Campaigning

India General Elections: How To Vote
A person is eligible to vote in India after attaining the age of 18. An eligible voter can vote only if their name appears in the voter list, also known as Electoral Roll. All Voting FAQs Answered Here
The election commission of India offers online voter registration for Indian citizens who have attained the age of 18 on the qualifying date (1 Jan, 1 April, 1 July and 1 Oct of the year of revision of electoral roll). Citizen, can enroll themselves as General Voter and fill Form 6 online at National Voters' Service Portal. The form can be checked HERE - https://voters.eci.gov.in/
Lok Sabha Election News: Hemant Soren's Sister Fielded By JMM From Odisha's Mayurbhanj
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday announced former CM Hemant Soren's sister, Anjani Soren, as the party candidate from Odisha's Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency.
Lok Sabha Elections: Owaisi Says PM Modi, RSS 'Building Walls Of Hatred'
Addressing an election rally in Telangana, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said PM Modi and RSS were building "walls of hatred in the name of temples and mosques".
"What did the people of this country get in ten years? The youth is unemployed...For how long will you allow PM Modi and RSS to build walls of hatred in the name of temples and mosques...PM Modi says there is a vote bank in this country...," Owaisi said.
"There has never been a Muslim vote bank in this country, nor will there be one. There is only one bank in this country from which PM Modi gave a loan of Rs 6000 crore to his friends...," he said.
Lok Sabha Polls: EC Revises Polling Time In Telangana Over Heatwave
The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday increased the polling time for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana by an hour in view of heat wave conditions prevailing in the state.
The new timing would be 7 am to 6 pm against the earlier 7 am to 5 pm. Polling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on May 13 in the fourth round of the seven-phase elections.
While the extended time for voting will be applicable in all assembly segments of 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, in the remaining five parliamentary seats, the timing will apply in certain assembly segments, according to a notification issued by the commission.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE : How to Register to Vote in India?
All Indian citizens of 18 years and above can register themselves to vote in the general elections. To register, one must download Form 6 from the National Voters' Service Portal or receive one from your local Booth Level Officer.
Fill in details such as your Aadhar details, address, educational qualification and other details. Attach all proof needed and submit the form.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : What is NOTA
None of the Above (NOTA) in EVMs is an option for voters who do not wish to cast vote for any candidate. On the Ballot Units (BU), below the name of the last candidate, there is a button for NOTA option which allows voters who do not want to vote for any of the candidates to exercise the option.
Similarly, Postal Ballot Papers also have a NOTA Panel after the name of the last candidate. The symbol for NOTA as given below will be printed against the NOTA Panel. KNOW MORE HERE
Elections 2024 News: Shah Says Congress Will Blame Kharge For Its Poll Defeat
Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge not “lie” for the sake of the Gandhi family. He warned that eventually Mallikarjun Kharge would be “sacrificed” by the Gandhi family for the poll loss after results are declared on June 4.
Amit Shah hit out at the Congress chief following his attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Kharge ji, you do not know that they do not care for anyone... As Congress suffers a defeat on June 4 (when results of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced), the brother-sister duo (referring to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) will remain safe, but the 80-year-old Kharge ji will be blamed," Shah said.
Amit Shah Shah Fake Video Case: Jharkhand Congress's X Account Withheld
Jharkhand Congress's X account was withheld on Wednesday by the microblogging site over an alleged 'deepfake morphed video' of Home Minister Amit Shah that was posted on the handle.
Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur was also summoned by Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with its investigation into the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a party spokesperson said on Wednesday.
On Sunday, Delhi Police's Special Cell registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Important Voting Days
The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases and started on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
While voting for Phase 1 took place on April 19, and the second phase happened on April 26, polling for Phase 3 to Phase 7 will take place on: May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies
Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 88 constituencies
Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies
Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies
Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies
Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Phase 7/June 1 - 8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
EVM-VVPAT: EC Revises Protocol On Storage Of Symbol Loading Units Following SC Order
Following Supreme Court directions in the EVM-VVPAT vote cross-verification matter, the Election Commission of India (ECI) designed a new protocol for handling and storage of symbol loading units
While rejecting pleas seeking complete EVM-VVPAT verification, SC on April 26 had ordered that the machines should be sealed and secured in a container and stored in a strongroom along with the EVMs at least for 45 days post the declaration of results.
In a statement on Wednesday, the apex poll body asserted all state chief electoral officers have been directed to create the necessary infrastructure and provisions to implement the new protocols for handling and storage of the symbol loading units (SLUs). READ FULL REPORT
Lok Sabha Election News: EC Bars KCR For 48 Hours From Campaigning | Know Why
The Election Commission on Wednesday barred Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours for his "objectionable" remarks against the Congress.
The EC said his remarks at a press conference Sircilla on April 5 were violative of the provisions of the model code of conduct and its advisories. READ FULL STORY
Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Keeps Amethi, Rae Bareli Suspense On
The suspense on whether top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest the UP's Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats continued, with only two days left for the nomination process to end.
Amethi and Rae Bareli are considered as traditional pocket boroughs of the Gandhi-Nehru family as its members have represented the seats for several decades.
The Amethi seat has been represented by Rahul Gandhi from 2004 and he remained the member of Parliament from the constituency for three consecutive terms till 2019 when he was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani.
Amid chatter that Congress was "scared" in fielding Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, party on Wednesday said, "There is no delay. Has the BJP not announced its candidates in Raebareli? Smriti Irani is a sitting MP. Nobody is scared, discussions are ongoing, the Congress president has been authorised."