'Sex Tapes' Case: Global Lookout Notice Issued Against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna

A lookout notice has been issued for JD(S) Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of featuring in obscene videos and photographs, allegedly involving the sexual abuse of several women.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, issued the notice at all immigration points across the world after Prajwal, who is also an MP from Hasan constituency, allegedly fled to Frankfurt, Germany on April 26.
The development comes after Prajwal and his father, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Revanna, failed to appear before the SIT, which was constituted by the Karnataka government to investigate the allegations.
The panel is investigating a huge cache of around 3,000 explicit videos and photos allegedly pertaining to Prajwal , which have gone viral on social media.
Allegations On Prajwal Revanna
The sitting MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, has been accused of being in alleged sex tapes, which are in circulation in the constituency.
In addition to these accusations related to a sexual abuse allegation, an FIR has been filed against Prajwal and his father Revanna by their domestic help. The complaint alleges repeated sexual harassment by the duo between 2019 and 2022.
According to the complainant, HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna would sexually assault female workers within their residences. “Whenever (HD) Revanna’s wife wasn’t there, he used to call the women to the storeroom and touch them while giving them fruits. He used to remove saree pins and sexually assault women,” she added.
Following the complaint, authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (outraging modesty of a woman).