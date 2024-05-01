Elections

EVM: EC Revises Protocol On Storage Of Symbol Loading Units Following SC Order

In a statement on Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) asserted all state chief electoral officers have been directed to create the necessary infrastructure and provisions to implement the new protocols for handling and storage of the symbol loading units (SLUs).

PTI
Electronic Voting Machine | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Following the Supreme Court's order, the Election Commission of India (ECI) designed a new protocol for handling and storage of symbol loading units. In its latest order on the EVM-VVPAT row, the apex court had ordered that the machines should be sealed and secured in a container and stored in a strongroom along with the EVMs at least for 45 days post the declaration of results.

About EC's new protocol

In a statement on Wednesday, the apex poll body asserted all state chief electoral officers have been directed to create the necessary infrastructure and provisions to implement the new protocols for handling and storage of the symbol loading units (SLUs).

"As mandated by the Supreme Court, the revised protocols are applicable in all cases of completion of the symbol loading process in the VVPATs undertaken on or after May 1, 2024," the Commission said.

About the SLU

The SLU uploads the name and symbol of the candidates contesting on a particular seat on VVPAT or paper trail machines.

A few years ago, a feature was added which helped the candidates or their representatives see the symbol loading process on a TV monitor. The feature was added to enhance transparency.

What used to happen before?

Before the Supreme Court order, the SLUs were handed over to local poll officials by the engineers of BEL or ECIL. A day after the poll, the SLUs were returned to the engineers of the two public sector units who manufacture the ballot unit, the control unit and the VVPAT along with SLUs.

