'SC Verdict On EVMs, VVPAT Was Tight Slap On Congress': PM Modi In Bihar Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that the Supreme Court ruling on cross-verification of votes was a 'a tight slap' on the face of Congress-led opposition. He also said that they should apologize for influencing people to distrust Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
During an election rally in the Araria Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, he accused the opposition of "stealing" reservations meant for OBCs, SCs and STs "for the sake of their favourite vote bank of Muslims".
PM Modi On SC Verdict On Cross Verification Of Votes
PM Modi alleged, "When the Congress, the RJD and other INDIA bloc parties were in power, the poor, backwards and Dalits used to be deprived of their votes through booth capture."
He added, "With the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines, they are no longer able to play their old game. Hence, they committed the sin of creating distrust against EVMs."
"But today, the highest court of the country has delivered a verdict a few hours earlier which comes as a tight slap (karara tamacha) on these parties", said Modi, referring to the judgment by which pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast through EVMs with VVPAT have been rejected.
'Congress 'Stole' Reservation For OBCs, Transferred To Muslims': PM Modi
The prime minister alleged that the Congress has 'stolen' reservations for the OBCs and transferred them to Muslims in Karnataka, where the party holds power.
He also claimed that the party aims to extend this 'conspiracy' to other parts of the country, including Bihar, where its ally has not opposed the action taken in the southern state.
"Being an OBC myself, I know the hardships faced by the backward classes", said Modi, adding, "in future, they may loot reservations for SCs and STs as well".
Claiming that the previous government headed by Manmohan Singh had given its "assent" for reservations to Muslims, the prime minister slammed the Congress and its "ecosystem" for "trying to browbeat me, without success".
Reiterating that the Congress manifesto bore "the imprint of Muslim League", Modi said the party's "injustice towards Hindus stands exposed".
"I say poor people have the first claim on the country's resources. Congress, RJD and their allies say the first claim is of their vote bank. They want to steal your belongings, even mangalsutras of women", alleged the Prime Minister.
"The Congress people do not want you to bequeath your property to your children", Modi alleged, in an apparent reference to Sam Pitroda's remark on inheritance tax in the US.
He also coined a slogan "Congress ki loot, zindagi ke saath bhi zindagi ke baad bhi", to allege that the opposition party wanted to rob people of their belongings during their lifetime and after death deprive their offspring of the same.
Modi also emphasized the importance of a strong voter turnout, especially considering the lower turnout in the initial phase. He stated that on election day, the atmosphere should be celebratory, leaving behind the negativity of the campaign period. Modi highlighted the significance of the current elections for the nation's economic and defense capabilities, urging citizens, particularly the youth, to participate in large numbers.