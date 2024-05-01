'Better To Vote For BJP Than TMC': Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Chowdhury's Remark Sparks Row

'Don't know context..our aim is to decrease BJP's votes': Congress' Jairam Ramesh

While answering questions on Adhir Ranjan's remark, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "I haven't seen the video and don't know in which context he has said this but I want to make it clear that Congress party has just one aim that is to heavily decrease the number of seats of the BJP that it has got in 2019."