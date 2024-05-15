'Never Named Muslims': PM Modi Says He'll Be 'Unworthy Of Public Life' The Day He Does 'Hindu-Muslim' Politics

Denying that he mentioned 'Muslims' when he made the controversial remarks that Congress will "redistribute country's resources to those with more children", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the day he does "Hindu-Muslim", he will be "unworthy of public life".
PM Narendra Modi made these remarks in an interview CNN-News18, of which he posted clips on microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter.
Standing at the ghats of Varanasi on the day of filing his nomination papers from the constituency for the Lok Sabha elections with an aim to return for a third term, PM Modi told the interviewer "he was astonished" wondering who told that congress-to-educate-pm-about-its-manifesto-as-row-explodes-who-said-what">Muslims are named when anyone talks about having more children and asked the journalist instead why they are being unfair to Muslims.
"Main hairan hoon.. kisne aapko kaha ki jab zyada baccho ki baat hoti hai toh musalmaano ka naam jod dete hain... kyun musalmaano ke sath anyaay karte hain aap... humaare yaha gareeb parivaro me bhi ye haal hai... kisi bhi samaj ke ho, gareebi jaha hai waha bacche bhi zyada hain, [I am astonished... who told you Muslims are named when we talk about having more children... why are you being unfair to Muslims... the same case is with poor families in other communities also... no matter which community, wherever there's poverty, there are more children], PM Modi said turning down interviewer's question on the same.
PM Modi categorically denied that he ever mentioned Hindus or Muslims, and added that he only said people should only have as many children as they can take care of.
Askedi if he would get votes from Muslims this time, PM Modi said, “I believe people of my country will vote for me.”
In a speech on April 21, PM Modi triggered a massive controversy after making a statement at a rally in Rajasthan, which was termed 'divisive' by a section of people and the Congress party.
Addressing the rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, PM Modi said the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children", naming the Muslim community.
"This urban Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They can go to that level," PM Modi had said.
This wasn't the only time the Prime Minister attacked the Congress alleging it plans to distribute the country's resources among the Muslims.
Addressing a public rally in Telangana's Zahirabad on April 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress is "trying to fool the country in the name of the Constitution," adding that till the time he is alive he "won't let them give the reservation meant for Dalits, SCs, STs, and OBCs to the Muslims in the name of religion." READ FULL STORY