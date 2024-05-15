Elections

'Never Named Muslims': PM Modi Says He'll Be 'Unworthy Of Public Life' The Day He Does 'Hindu-Muslim' Politics

Standing at the ghats of Varanasi on the day of filing his nomination papers from the constituency for the Lok Sabha elections with an aim to return for a third term, PM Modi told the interviewer "he was astonished" wondering who told that Muslims are named when anyone talks about having more children and asked the journalist instead why they are being unfair to Muslims.